Spokane town hall to focus on home insurance and wildfire risk

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer has planned a public town hall in Spokane focused on homeowner insurance and wildfire mitigation.

The free event is scheduled for August 5 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Museum of Arts and Culture.

Kuderer is set to make her second visit to the area after speaking with Medical Lake homeowners in May.

State Sen. Marcus Riccelli and Spokane City Council member Kate Telis are expected to join her at the event.

The town hall will host community concerns about insurable property, non-renewal appeals and related issues.

Staff from the Insurance Commissioner’s Office are also expected to stay after the event to answer questions.