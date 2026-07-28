SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer has planned a public town hall in Spokane focused on homeowner insurance and wildfire mitigation.
The free event is scheduled for August 5 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Museum of Arts and Culture.
Kuderer is set to make her second visit to the area after speaking with Medical Lake homeowners in May.
State Sen. Marcus Riccelli and Spokane City Council member Kate Telis are expected to join her at the event.
The town hall will host community concerns about insurable property, non-renewal appeals and related issues.
Staff from the Insurance Commissioner’s Office are also expected to stay after the event to answer questions.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Spokane town hall to focus on home insurance and wildfire risk
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.