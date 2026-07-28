Harmony Painting Earns EPA Lead-Safe Certification for Renovation and Painting Work in Denver

Harmony Painting of Denver, Colorado is now an EPA Lead-Safe Certified Firm (Certificate NAT-F341962-1), certified to perform renovation, repair and painting work in pre-1978 homes and child-occupied facilities.

Certification authorizes the Denver painting company to perform lead-safe renovation, repair and painting work in pre-1978 homes and child-occupied facilities

Families can hire us for an older home knowing the work will be done to the federal standard.” — Spencer Melfi, Founder & CEO, Harmony Painting

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmony Painting, a residential and commercial painting company serving the Denver metro area, has been certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a Lead-Safe Certified Firm, authorizing the company to conduct renovation, repair and painting activities in housing and child-occupied facilities that may contain lead-based paint. The certification, issued July 23, 2026, is valid through August 6, 2031.The EPA issues the Lead-Safe Certified Firm credential under its Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule, which requires that firms performing work that disturbs paint in homes built before 1978, as well as in childcare facilities and schools, be certified and follow lead-safe work practices. Harmony Painting is certified for purposes of Section 402 of the Toxic Substances Control Act, and the certification is valid in all EPA-administered states, tribes and territories.The credential carries particular weight in Denver, where a large share of the housing stock predates 1978, the year the federal government banned consumer use of lead-based paint. Older neighborhoods across the metro area, from historic Victorians to mid-century ranches, may contain layers of lead-based paint beneath newer finishes. When that paint is sanded, scraped or otherwise disturbed during renovation or repainting, it can release lead dust that is hazardous to children and adults. Certified firms are trained to contain work areas, minimize dust and clean up thoroughly so that painting projects in older homes can be completed safely."So many of the homes we paint in Denver were built long before 1978, and homeowners deserve to know the crew working on their house understands how to handle lead paint safely," said Spencer Melfi, founder and CEO of Harmony Painting. "This certification formalizes the careful preparation we have always believed in. Families can hire us for an older home knowing the work will be done to the federal standard."Harmony Painting provides interior painting exterior painting and full-service residential and commercial painting throughout Denver and surrounding communities, including Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Castle Rock, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Thornton and Westminster. The company is fully licensed and insured, uses in-house crews rather than subcontractors, and backs qualifying projects with multi-year workmanship guarantees. Harmony Painting holds a 4.9-star rating on Google based on more than 250 customer reviews.Homeowners with houses built before 1978 who are planning painting or renovation work can verify a contractor's certification through the EPA's Lead-Safe Certified Firm database or request an estimate directly from Harmony Painting.About Harmony PaintingHarmony Painting is a locally owned and operated Denver painting company providing residential painting, commercial painting, and interior and exterior painting services across the Denver metro area. Founded on craftsmanship, clear communication and careful preparation, the company is fully licensed and insured and is an EPA Lead-Safe Certified Firm. Learn more at https://harmonypaintingdenver.com

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