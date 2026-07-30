Neutrogena Brings Wiggle Wiggle to Singapore Shelves With Mystery Plush Foldable Bags by DTC World

SG, SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Singapore-headquartered creative merchandising agency managed the Wiggle Wiggle licensing, development of four custom plush foldable bag designs, and event booth activation from start to finish.

SINGAPORE — Skincare brand Neutrogena has wrapped an islandwide gift-with-purchase campaign in Singapore, built on a licensed collaboration with Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle. The merchandise concept, the IP licence, and the event activation POSM displays were delivered by Singapore-headquartered creative merchandising agency DTC World Corporation.

The "Wiggle with Neutrogena" promotion ran from May to July 2026 across major retailers, supermarket and e-commerce channel. The Wiggle Wiggle Mystery Pocketable Shopping Bags were offered through selected promotional mechanics, including a minimum $40 spend on Neutrogena products at one participating pharmacy retailer, while stocks lasted.

Skincare is one of the most heavily promoted categories in Singapore pharmacy retail. The brief DTC World worked to was therefore not "produce a premium" but "find the right IP and build a gift that gives a shopper a reason to choose Neutrogena at the shelf."

The merchandise

The hero gift is a soft Wiggle Wiggle plush keychain that opens to reveal a full reusable shopping bag folded inside. DTC World developed four designs for the series — three standard designs and a fourth mystery design — and packaged them as a blind gift, so the shopper does not know which one they have until it is opened.

That structure is where the mechanic lives. A three-plus-one set turns a single redemption into something with a shape: the standard designs are collectable, the mystery design is the one worth talking about, and neither is available on request. It creates a small, unrepeatable moment at the point of handover that a straight discount cannot manufacture.

Underneath the reveal, the bag is what makes the gift outlast the campaign. A pocketable, everyday-carry item keeps the Wiggle Wiggle and Neutrogena association in circulation for months after the promotion window closes — compact enough to distribute at a busy counter, distinctive enough to be noticed, and useful enough to be kept.

The choice of IP mattered. Wiggle Wiggle, founded in South Korea in 2014, has built genuine affection in the Singapore market — a Singapore Flyer takeover, a hotel-themed pop-up at Plaza Singapura, and a headline showcase at ARTBOX Camp 2026. That is an IP with live local energy, and its cheerful design language sits credibly alongside Neutrogena's hydration positioning.

The activation

To anchor the islandwide promotion in one physical place, Neutrogena hosted a pop-up at Watsons JEM. DTC World designed, produced and installed the campaign POSM for the activation, including the interactive photo booth and booth graphics.

Handling both the merchandise and the retail assets under one team is what kept the campaign visually consistent — the same Wiggle Wiggle world running from the in-store display, through the booth, to the gift the customer walked away with.

The result

Watsons' initial redemption allocation was fully redeemed within the first three weeks of the campaign window. Neutrogena also recorded increased online sales across the campaign period.

What DTC World handled

DTC World's scope covered IP licensing, merchandise design, POSM design, approvals coordination, production, quality control, warehousing and fulfilment.

DTC World Corporation is a Singapore-headquartered creative merchandising agency operating across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and China, serving over 900 brand clients. The company holds EcoVadis Platinum certification (top 1% globally) alongside ISO14001, SMETA and Low Carbon SG certification, and was recognised in Singapore Parliament in February 2023 for its sustainability leadership.

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