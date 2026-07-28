Synametrics Technologies Inc. Announces the release of Xeams 10.3

Xeams Synametrics Technologies Inc.

Introducing a Modern Web Experience, Enhanced Email Management, and Advanced Administrative Controls

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc. today announced the release of Xeams 10.3, the latest version of its secure enterprise email server and email security platform. This release introduces enhanced AI integration through the updated Xeams MCP Server , enabling AI assistants and custom AI agents to interact with Xeams to fetch information about incoming and outgoing emails, allowing them to build AI-powered smart agents. The MCP Server provides a standardized and secure interface that allows AI applications to access authorized email functions through Xeams APIs.Xeams 10.3 delivers a modernized user experience while continuing to provide organizations with powerful tools to protect, manage, and monitor their email infrastructure. With authorized access to live Xeams data, AI assistants can search emails, retrieve message content and attachments, validate email addresses, check email delivery status, and monitor server health. By allowing users to interact with their email environment through natural language, the Xeams MCP Server reduces the need for manual searches and complex navigation.These capabilities help organizations automate routine administrative tasks, accelerate troubleshooting, improve customer support workflows, and simplify day-to-day email management while maintaining full control over data access and security policies.Key Benefits of Xeams MCP Server:1) Helps organizations build a custom solution based on agentic AI.2) Brings AI-powered assistance directly into the email management environment through secure Xeams integration3) Allows users to interact with Xeams using natural language instead of manually searching through emails and administrative tools4) Provides a standardized framework for connecting AI applications with Xeams capabilities5) Ensures organizations retain control over data access, permissions, and security policiesXeams 10.3 also introduces Xeams Web Access (XWA) , a new web-based email client that provides users with secure access to their Xeams mailbox directly from a browser. Included with Xeams at no additional cost, XWA requires no separate installation and is tightly integrated with the Xeams platform. Users can manage their email preferences, update spam filtering settings, configure white and black lists, manage out-of-office notifications, and control end-to-end encryption settings from a single interface.Modern SMTP Relay Alternative for Legacy ApplicationsMany organizations continue to rely on Microsoft IIS SMTP as a simple SMTP relay for applications, printers, scanners, and other devices that need to send email notifications. However, IIS SMTP is a legacy relay technology and does not support modern authentication methods such as OAuth 2.0, making it increasingly challenging for organizations connecting to modern email platforms such as Microsoft 365.Xeams provides a modern and secure alternative to IIS SMTP by enabling organizations to continue supporting existing applications and devices while adopting current email security standards. With built-in support for OAuth 2.0 authentication, Xeams can securely relay outbound email through Microsoft 365 and other modern email platforms without requiring changes to legacy systems.By replacing legacy SMTP relay solutions with Xeams, organizations gain improved security, better visibility into email traffic, enhanced troubleshooting capabilities, and greater control over outbound email delivery.The latest release also enhances email administration with smarter search capabilities, improved mail queue management, expanded email campaign functionality, and additional monitoring tools. Administrators can now perform common tasks more efficiently while gaining better visibility and control over email traffic.New Features in Xeams 10.3 Build 64481) Redesigned web interface with a modern look and side navigation menu2) Ability to pause and resume outbound mail queues3) Smart Search that automatically identifies search queries as email addresses, IP addresses, subjects, or message content4) Ability to search emails by attachment names, such as SalesReport.pdf5) Enhanced Email Campaign management, including the ability to modify previously uploaded recipient lists6) Support for non-admin users to create and manage email campaigns7) Ability to view and remove blocked IP addresses directly from the Tools menu8) Enhanced SMTP relay monitoring with statistics for authorized relay IP addresses and hostnames9) Configurable alerts when email volume from authorized relay sources exceeds defined thresholds10) Ability to import DKIM keys from external systemsAbout XeamsXeams is a secure, enterprise-grade email server and security platform available as both an on-premises solution and a cloud-hosted service. Designed to protect organizations from today's evolving email threats, Xeams combines AI-powered threat detection with advanced email security, encryption, authentication, and administrative capabilities.Key Features:1) AI-powered spam, phishing, ransomware, and malware protection2) Advanced protection against impersonation attacks and hidden threats3) Email authentication with DMARC, SPF, DKIM, ARC, and MTA-STS4) End-to-end email encryption with secure attachment protection5) Smart SMTP relay with OAuth 2.0 and SSL certificate-based authentication6) Support for legacy devices and hybrid Microsoft 365 environments7) Automated SSL certificate management with Let's Encrypt integration8) DNS-based Let's Encrypt validation with automatic certificate renewal9) Email archiving, clustering, and high availability10) SmartHost routing and advanced outbound mail filtering11) RESTful API for integration with third-party applications12) Email campaigns with mail merge, tracking, and delivery analytics13) Advanced attachment filtering and secure content handling14) AI-powered email filtering with customizable security policies15) Enterprise reporting, monitoring, and administrative tools16) Compliance-ready features supporting HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulatory requirementsAvailabilityXeams 10.3 is now available for download. For more information regarding its features, visit https://www.xeams.com/changelog.htm About Synametrics Technologies Inc.:Synametrics Technologies is a U.S.-based software company that has been delivering secure, reliable, and innovative IT solutions since 1997. Its portfolio includes widely used solutions such as Xeams Mail Server, Syncrify backup software, SynaMan file sharing solution, WinSQL database tools, and SyncriTix AI-powered ticketing system. Synametrics products are designed to help organizations strengthen security, improve productivity, simplify IT administration, and maintain complete control over their data across on-premises and cloud environments.

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