The Smartest Way to Choose an Eco-Friendly Cleaning Company Starts With the Cleaning Process

PUREmist® helps us bring advanced cleaning technology to homes and businesses using a solution made from simple ingredients that provides thorough coverage where people live, work, and gather.” — Dawn Pudlin, owner of Maid Brigade Lee County

CAPTIVA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more homeowners and business owners look for cleaning companies that align with their environmental values, many are asking a similar question: How can they find a service that is both environmentally responsible and capable of delivering a consistently high standard of cleanliness? Maid Brigade of Lee County is helping answer that question by explaining why the cleaning process, not just the products, should be part of the decision. The company is highlighting how its PUREcleaning® process, including the final PUREmist® application, combines environmentally conscious practices with advanced cleaning technology for homes and shared commercial spaces.

As more people search for dependable cleaning services, one question continues to come up: How do I choose an eco-friendly company? Maid Brigade of Lee County is helping answer that question by highlighting the importance of modern cleaning technology, transparent cleaning practices, and PUREmist®, the final step in its exclusive PUREcleaning® process, which provides advanced cleaning and disinfection for homes and commercial spaces throughout Captiva.

Why Cleaning Technology Matters

Choosing an eco-friendly cleaning company involves more than looking for products labeled "green." The cleaning methods, equipment, and technology a company uses all play an important role in the quality of the service it provides.

For busy professionals, parents, and homeowners balancing demanding schedules, finding a dependable cleaning partner also means choosing a company that delivers consistent results while giving them more time to focus on work, family, and the activities they enjoy.

For businesses like gyms, daycare centers, offices, and vacation rental properties, selecting a cleaning company often means finding a partner that offers advanced cleaning solutions designed for spaces where people gather every day.

How Do I Choose an Eco-Friendly Company?

Homeowners and business owners should look for a provider that clearly explains its cleaning process, uses thoughtfully selected products, invests in proven cleaning technology, and has a strong reputation for dependable service. Understanding how a company cleans, not just what products it uses, can make a meaningful difference when comparing providers.

One of the ways Maid Brigade stands apart is its exclusive PUREcleaning® process. After visible dust, dirt, and allergens have been removed, the final step, PUREmist®, uses electrostatic technology to apply an electrolyzed water solution for thorough, even coverage across high-touch surfaces.

Why Eco-Friendly Cleaning Matters in Shared Spaces

Eco-friendly cleaning is about more than reducing environmental impact. In places like fitness centers, daycare facilities, vacation rentals, offices, churches, and schools, people spend hours each day touching shared equipment, furniture, and high-contact surfaces. Many property owners are looking for cleaning methods that help maintain these spaces while reducing unnecessary exposure to harsh chemicals, strong fragrances, and excess residues.

Maid Brigade's PUREmist® supports that goal by using an electrolyzed water solution created from water, salt, and electricity, applied with electrostatic technology for even coverage across high-touch surfaces. The solution contains no added dyes or synthetic fragrances, leaves minimal residue, and is designed for use around children and pets when applied as directed. Because it is EPA-registered as a disinfectant, it provides an environmentally conscious option for homes and commercial spaces that want an effective cleaning process without relying on traditional chemical-heavy approaches.

For businesses that welcome families, children, employees, and guests every day, choosing environmentally responsible cleaning practices can help create spaces that reflect both cleanliness and a commitment to sustainability.

A Cleaning Solution for Today's Homes and Shared Spaces

Busy homeowners appreciate having more time to spend with family instead of managing household cleaning every week. At the same time, businesses want dependable cleaning partners that help maintain welcoming environments for the people who walk through their doors each day.

By combining recurring cleaning services with environmentally responsible practices and innovative technology like PUREmist®, Maid Brigade offers residential and commercial customers a cleaning approach that supports both healthier indoor environments and long-term sustainability. For many homeowners and businesses, choosing an eco-friendly cleaning company means finding one that delivers dependable results while also considering the people who use those spaces every day.

Maid Brigade has also been recognized nationally for its continued innovation and commitment to quality, earning a place on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 list of Top Franchises for Under $150K, highlighting franchise systems that deliver strong value and long-term growth within their industries.

Homeowners and businesses interested in learning more about PUREmist®, residential cleaning, commercial cleaning, or recurring cleaning services can contact Maid Brigade of Lee County.

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