Strickland Brothers Poised to Open Nearly 80 Corporate Units in 2026

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change currently operates more than 285 locations across 27 states.

Strickland Brothers builds on five years of rapid growth, with nearly 80 corporate locations expected to be acquired or opened in 2026.

Our focus isn't simply on opening more locations – it's on building the team, infrastructure, and operational excellence needed to sustain exceptional growth for years to come.” — Justin Strickland, Founder and CEO of Strickland Brothers

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change continues to accelerate its growth trajectory, with nearly 80 corporate locations expected to be acquired or opened throughout 2026, positioning the company for another record year of expansion.Building on an average of more than 50 new shop openings annually over the past five years, Strickland Brothers expects its growth to continue accelerating into 2027 as the company expands its national footprint and strengthens its leadership team.Over the past 12 months, the company has added several key executives to support its next phase of growth, including Senior Vice President of Marketing Rod Black, Chief Financial Officer Aaron Sage, and Chief Administrative & Strategy Officer Andy Agostini."We're building for the long term," said Justin Strickland, CEO and Founder of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change. "Our focus isn't simply on opening more locations – it's on building the team, infrastructure, and operational excellence needed to sustain exceptional growth for years to come."With more than 285 locations across 27 states , Strickland Brothers remains one of the nation's fastest-growing quick-lube brands and expects its development momentum to continue well beyond 2026. For more information or to find a Strickland Brothers location near you, please visit sboilchange.com About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil ChangeStrickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company’s mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction. Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers now operates more than 285 locations across the United States. For more information, visit sboilchange.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.