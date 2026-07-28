JOINT RELEASE: Three Laws to Protect Colorado-Grown Produce, Save Farmers and Ranchers Money Go Into Effect

DENVER, CO – On August 12, a trio of laws to strengthen and support agriculture in Colorado will go into effect. HB26-1031 protects the integrity of Colorado’s agriculture industry from imposter products. HB26-1076 saves farmers money and prevents the spread of livestock disease, and SB26-064 expands opportunities for first-time farmers and ranchers while protecting vital land and water resources.

“This time of year, roadside stands and farmers markets are overflowing with produce, but not every product that says Colorado-grown is actually Colorado-grown,” said Rep. Matthew Martinez, D-Monte Vista, sponsor of HB26-1031. “This new law ensures that vendors who falsely label their produce as Colorado-grown can be held accountable for deceiving consumers and harming Colorado producers. Pueblo green chile and San Luis Valley potatoes are iconic Colorado agricultural products, and no one should be able to slap a ‘Colorado-grown’ label on out-of-state goods. Our law protects local farmers and gives consumers peace of mind.”

“Colorado farmers and ranchers power our economy. These three new laws do the critical work of strengthening and protecting Colorado agriculture,” said Sen. Dylan Roberts, sponsor of HB26-1031, HB26-1067, and SB26-064. “By cracking down on counterfeit out-of-state produce, preventing the spread of livestock disease, and prioritizing startup funds for the next generation of farmers and ranchers, we’re stepping up to ensure our agricultural producers remain the best in the nation for generations to come.”

HB26-1031 protects the integrity of Colorado-made products and ensures Colorado producers are not undercut by mislabeled products imported from out of state. The law prohibits identifying fruits and vegetables as being produced in Colorado when selling, marketing, advertising or distributing the product unless the product is grown in the state.

Also sponsored by Representative Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Senator Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, the law helps ensure fairness for local producers by cracking down on deceptive trade practices that allow out-of-state products to carry Colorado-made labeling and ensures consumers get what they pay for.

“In Colorado, we’re working hard for our farmers and ranchers and saving them money,” said Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, sponsor of HB26-1067 and SB26-064. “Two new, ag-specific laws going into effect next month will extend flexibility in the livestock disease management fund and make it easier for first-time farmers to secure loans. Colorado’s ag industry drives our economy, and these laws will make getting started easier for our farmers and ranchers.”

HB26-1067 saves farmers money and helps prevent the spread of livestock diseases by authorizing the state to fund livestock disease prevention and response measures. Under current law, the fund can only be used to reimburse a farmer or rancher if they are forced to euthanize their livestock after exposure to an infectious or contagious disease. This law adds flexibility to the use of the fund for proactive measures to treat or prevent disease before it damages the herd.

Also sponsored by Representative Ty Winter, R-Trinidad and Senator Bryon Pelton, R-Sterling, renames the fund to the "livestock health preparedness, response, and diseased livestock indemnity" fund to reflect its new role in preventive action and in protecting healthy herds.

SB26-064 will support the new generation of farmers by creating opportunities for them to finance their startup costs. This law will also expand loan eligibility for the Colorado Agricultural Future Loan Program to include water conservation, water, sanitation and irrigation districts, and ditch and reservoir companies. This expansion would make it easier for land stewards to protect vital resources, including water.

This law, also sponsored by Representative Soper and Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, allows farmers and ranchers to use a financing tool to purchase at-risk farmland and protect it. This would help ensure the long-term protection and preservation of farmland.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado is experiencing a nation-leading loss of agricultural land, with 1.6 million acres taken out of production in the last five years. This law aims to protect Colorado’s farmland by making it easier for farmers and ranchers to secure financing.