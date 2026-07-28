Carolina Orthopaedic & Neurosurgical Associates Highlights Early Success of Whole-Person Musculoskeletal Health Program

CONA + Prescribe FIT logos

In just months since active enrollment began, CONA’s Prescribe FIT program is helping patients improve pain, mobility, daily activity and long-term wellness.

Since beginning FIT, my mobility has increased tremendously. I can now do almost anything I want with little to no pain.” — Richard Lewis, a patient of Dr. Christopher Chittum

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Orthopaedic & Neurosurgical Associates (CONA) is highlighting strong early patient outcomes from its Prescribe FIT lifestyle health coaching program, reinforcing the practice’s role as a local leader in proactive, whole-person musculoskeletal care.

CONA patients began actively enrolling in Prescribe FIT in late September 2025. By the end of March, 452 patients were enrolled in the program and 588 patient lives had been transformed. While patients had spent an average of just 83 days in the program, early clinical outcomes already showed meaningful progress: 70% of patients who completed the pain survey had a reduction in pain, and 68% of patients who completed the mobility survey had an increase in mobility.

“At CONA, we know musculoskeletal health is affected by more than what happens during an office visit,” said Dr. Channing Willoughby, a fellowship trained pain management physician at CONA. “Pain, mobility, strength, nutrition, activity level and daily routines are all connected. Prescribe FIT gives our patients support between visits so they can make practical, sustainable changes that help them feel better, move better and reduce the risk of future issues.”

Prescribe FIT pairs eligible CONA patients with a dedicated health coach who provides personalized guidance at home. Through regular coaching, patients work on daily habits such as nutrition, movement, activity goals and lifestyle changes that can support orthopedic care, reduce pressure on joints, improve mobility and help patients build healthier routines for the long term.

Patients across CONA are already seeing changes in how they move, feel and participate in daily life.

“Since beginning FIT, my mobility has increased tremendously,” said Richard Lewis, a patient of Dr. Christopher Chittum. “I can now do almost anything I want with little to no pain.”

For Penny Wood, a patient of Dr. Daniel Gerscovich, the program has helped reduce pain and improve her activity level. “Since joining Prescribe FIT, I have lost 33 pounds and am pain-free. The pain I had in my hip and knee has gone. I am more active than I have been in a long time,” Wood said. “This has been a great program for me. This program feels like a lifestyle change, not a diet.”

Peggy Taylor, a patient of Dr. Anthony Barcel, said her health coach has been central to her progress. “My orthopedic doctor wrote the prescription. I started working with my Health Care Coordinator in November. She is the key to the progress I continue to make,” Taylor said. “I look forward to continuing the program and continuing to improve both in weight loss and mobility.”

For CONA, these outcomes reflect a broader model of orthopedic care that addresses both the condition that brings patients into the office and the lifestyle factors that can affect recovery, function and long-term quality of life.

“As orthopedic physicians, we see how pain and limited mobility can affect every part of a patient’s life — work, family, independence, sleep and confidence,” said Dr. Michael Hoenig, a sports medicine and shoulder/elbow surgeon at CONA. “When patients have support outside the office, they are better equipped to make progress one week at a time. Those small improvements can add up to better movement, less pain and a stronger foundation for long-term musculoskeletal health.”

Although CONA’s focus is on helping patients improve pain, mobility and overall well-being, early outcomes also underscore the connection between healthy weight management and musculoskeletal health. By the end of March, 72% of participating patients had lost weight and 104 patients had lost at least 5% of their body weight. To date, 28 patients who began the program with BMIs over 40 are now under 40, and CONA patients enrolled in Prescribe FIT have already lost more than 4,000 total pounds. For many orthopedic patients, reducing excess weight and stress on the hips, knees, feet, ankles and spine can be an important part of supporting better movement and preventing future issues.

Patients interested in learning more about Prescribe FIT at Carolina Orthopaedic & Neurosurgical Associates can visit https://carolinaona.com/prescribe-fit/

About Carolina Orthopaedic & Neurosurgical Associates

Carolina Orthopaedic & Neurosurgical Associates provides comprehensive orthopedic and neurosurgical care for patients across Upstate South Carolina, with locations in Spartanburg, Duncan and Greenville. CONA offers specialty care for the spine, shoulder, elbow, hand and wrist, hip, knee, foot and ankle, sports medicine, joint replacement, pain management, physical therapy, neurosurgery and more.

About Prescribe FIT

Prescribe FIT is a virtual lifestyle health coaching program designed to help orthopedic patients improve their health at home. Through personalized support from a dedicated health coach, patients work on simple, sustainable changes to nutrition, physical activity and daily routines.

The program is designed to support musculoskeletal health by helping patients reduce pain, improve mobility, decrease pressure on joints and build healthier habits that can support recovery, prepare for surgery when needed and help prevent future issues. Prescribe FIT gives patients an added layer of support between physician visits so they can continue making progress in their everyday lives.

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