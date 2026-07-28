Oak Ridge Corridor Positioned at the Center of Tennessee’s Selection as a Finalist for U.S. Department of Energy Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus

Roane County, Tenn. — Tennessee has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as one of five finalists to host a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus, a designation that places Roane County and the greater Oak Ridge Corridor at the heart of a national effort to modernize America’s nuclear fuel cycle.

The DOE named Tennessee alongside Utah, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Idaho as potential host states, selected from 28 applications submitted by 26 states. U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright signed Memorandums of Understanding with each of the five states to continue exploring opportunities to host the campuses.

Tennessee’s proposal positioned the Oak Ridge Corridor as the premier site for the campus, citing the region’s comprehensive nuclear infrastructure, highly skilled workforce, and established public-private partnerships. Much of that infrastructure lies within Roane County and the surrounding Oak Ridge Corridor, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the nation’s largest multi-program science and energy laboratory, and the Clinch River Nuclear Site, where the Tennessee Valley Authority is advancing what is planned to be the nation’s first small modular reactor with the support of a $400 million DOE award.

“Roane County has helped power America’s nuclear story since the Manhattan Project, and we are proud to stand ready once again,” said Roane County Executive Wade Creswell. “The assets that make Tennessee’s bid so strong are right here in the Oak Ridge Corridor, and this designation is a testament to the world-class talent, infrastructure, and partnerships our region has built. We will keep pulling people together across Roane County, Anderson County, the City of Oak Ridge, and our partners at the state and federal levels to make the most of this opportunity for the people we serve.”

This selection reflects a deeply regional effort. Roane County has worked hand in hand with Anderson County and the City of Oak Ridge to advance shared economic development across the corridor, including through the Oak Ridge Corridor Development Corporation, a landmark partnership uniting the three governments in a common vision for growth. That work has been strengthened by close collaboration with the State of Tennessee, whose leadership and investment have been instrumental in positioning the region for opportunities like this one. That spirit of collaboration spanning local, regional, state, and federal partners is central to the region’s readiness to host a campus.

The proposed campuses are designed to support activities across the full nuclear fuel lifecycle, including fuel fabrication, enrichment, reprocessing of used nuclear fuel, and final disposition of used nuclear fuel. Depending on state priorities and regional capabilities, a campus could also host advanced reactor deployment, power generation, advanced manufacturing, and co-located data centers.

According to the DOE, a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus has the potential to attract up to $50 billion in capital investment, generate as much as $10 billion in state and local tax revenue, and create nearly 25,000 jobs over the life of a campus.

Roane County’s role in the region’s nuclear ecosystem is longstanding and growing. Tennessee is home to more than 230 nuclear lifecycle companies, and the Oak Ridge Corridor has recently attracted a wave of major private investment in advanced nuclear and energy manufacturing. Combined with ORNL’s leadership in advanced manufacturing, isotope production, and next-generation nuclear technologies, these assets give the region a distinctive foundation for the work a campus would bring.

States that choose to move forward will sign hosting agreements with the Department of Energy at a later date. Roane County Government intends to work closely with the State of Tennessee, the Department of Energy, regional partners across the Oak Ridge Corridor, and community stakeholders as the process advances.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact:

Kaley Hill

Deputy County Executive & Chief of Staff

865-376-5578 | kaley.hill@roanecountytn.gov

www.roanecountytn.gov