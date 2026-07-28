24hourEDU Announces NMLS Approval for MLO Continuing Education in All 50 States
24hourEDU is now NMLS approved to offer self-paced continuing education courses for all 50 states. Mortgage loan originators can access their MLO CE Online.
Complete All 50-State NMLS Approved MLO Continuing Education Requirements in One Place
Under the SAFE Act, state-licensed mortgage loan originators must complete NMLS-approved continuing education annually to maintain an active license and satisfy state renewal deadlines, starting the calendar year after completing initial pre-licensing education.
MLOs managing multi-state licenses do not have to buy separate courses across multiple training providers to meet varying state-specific hour mandates. 24hourEDU solves this by offering a single, streamlined portal that handles national core requirements alongside individual state-specific electives.
"Managing separate training vendors for every state license has always been a major headache for originators," said Joseph Tollefson, director of sales for 24hourEDU.
What 24hourEDU’s NMLS Approved MLO Continuing Education Covers
Designed for modern mortgage professionals, 24hourEDU’s self-paced online curriculum covers every component required for annual license renewal:
7-Hour core 2026 CE course that includes 3 hours of Federal, 2 hours Ethics, 2 hours Nontraditional. NMLS #18551
Elective Component - 2026 CE 1-hour Elective NMLS #18603 Fair Lending and Consumer Reporting
State-Specific Elective Courses: Covers individual state law modules for jurisdictions that require extra local instruction
Direct NMLS Credit Banking: 24hourEDU's expert staff quickly submits any completed online self-paced CE course hours straight to the NMLS database at no additional cost. Once an online MLO CE course is completed, the hours are reported directly to the student's NMLS account the next day using their NMLS ID number (unique identifier) and their last name. 24hourEDU is staffed to report hours 7 days per week for all 50 states.
By offering all courses in an online pre-recorded and fully narrated video format, 24hourEDU gives mortgage loan originators the flexibility to complete their required training anytime, anywhere, well ahead of state renewal deadlines.
Continuing Education Renewal Deadlines by State
The renewal deadline for each state varies. The majority of mortgage brokers must complete the continuing education requirements for their state by December 31st at the very latest, however some states have a much earlier deadline. It is critical that loan officers complete the NMLS approved CE they need for each state license they hold before these deadlines:
October 31
Georgia: October 31
November 1
District of Columbia: November 1
West Virginia: November 1
November 30
Kentucky: November 30
South Carolina (DCA): November 30
December 1
Delaware: December 1
Idaho: December 1
Iowa: December 1
Kansas: December 1
Puerto Rico: December 1
Vermont: December 1
December 15
Utah (DRE): December 15
Washington: December 15
December 31
Alabama: December 31
Alaska: December 31
Arizona: December 31
Arkansas: December 31
California (DFPI & DRE): December 31
Colorado: December 31
Connecticut: December 31
Florida: December 31
Guam: December 31
Hawaii: December 31
Illinois: December 31
Indiana (DFI & SOS): December 31
Louisiana: December 31
Maine: December 31
Maryland: December 31
Massachusetts: December 31
Michigan: December 31
Minnesota: December 31
Mississippi: December 31
Missouri: December 31
Montana: December 31
Nebraska: December 31
Nevada: December 31
New Hampshire: December 31
New Jersey: December 31
New Mexico: December 31
New York: December 31
North Carolina: December 31
North Dakota: December 31
Ohio: December 31
Oklahoma: December 31
Oregon: December 31
Pennsylvania: December 31
Rhode Island: December 31
South Carolina (BFI): December 31
South Dakota: December 31
Tennessee: December 31
Texas (OCCC & SML): December 31
Utah (DFI): December 31
Virgin Islands: December 31
Virginia: December 31
Wisconsin: December 31
Wyoming: December 31
24hourEDU has simplified the course selection process by developing a simple course selection tool within their learning management system, so mortgage loan officers can enter the states they hold an MLO license into a single search bar. All of the courses approved for each state will populate into a shopping cart for the loan officer to purchase and access in their training account. By offering MLO CE for the entire United States, mortgage loan originators are able to use 24hourEDU to meet their required educational needs prior to renewing within the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS).
Jesse Kennedy
24hourEDU.com
+1 888-405-4453
support@24houredu.com
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