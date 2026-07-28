24hourEDU Announces NMLS Approval for MLO Continuing Education in All 50 States

Mortgage Brokers licensed in any state can complete thier CE Online with 24hourEDU

24hourEDU is now NMLS approved to offer self-paced continuing education courses for all 50 states. Mortgage loan originators can access their MLO CE Online.

With our NMLS-approved courses in all 50 states, MLOs can complete all their annual continuing education on a single, easy-to-use platform” — Joseph Tollefson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24hourEDU has officially expanded its online mortgage continuing education (CE) platform, earning NMLS approval across all 50 states. Licensed mortgage loan originators (MLOs) nationwide can now complete their entire annual NMLS continuing education requirement through 24hourEDU, in any state where they hold an active license.Complete All 50-State NMLS Approved MLO Continuing Education Requirements in One PlaceUnder the SAFE Act, state-licensed mortgage loan originators must complete NMLS-approved continuing education annually to maintain an active license and satisfy state renewal deadlines, starting the calendar year after completing initial pre-licensing education.MLOs managing multi-state licenses do not have to buy separate courses across multiple training providers to meet varying state-specific hour mandates. 24hourEDU solves this by offering a single, streamlined portal that handles national core requirements alongside individual state-specific electives."Managing separate training vendors for every state license has always been a major headache for originators," said Joseph Tollefson, director of sales for 24hourEDU.What 24hourEDU’s NMLS Approved MLO Continuing Education CoversDesigned for modern mortgage professionals, 24hourEDU’s self-paced online curriculum covers every component required for annual license renewal:7-Hour core 2026 CE course that includes 3 hours of Federal, 2 hours Ethics, 2 hours Nontraditional. NMLS #18551Elective Component - 2026 CE 1-hour Elective NMLS #18603 Fair Lending and Consumer ReportingState-Specific Elective Courses: Covers individual state law modules for jurisdictions that require extra local instructionDirect NMLS Credit Banking: 24hourEDU's expert staff quickly submits any completed online self-paced CE course hours straight to the NMLS database at no additional cost. Once an online MLO CE course is completed, the hours are reported directly to the student's NMLS account the next day using their NMLS ID number (unique identifier) and their last name. 24hourEDU is staffed to report hours 7 days per week for all 50 states.By offering all courses in an online pre-recorded and fully narrated video format, 24hourEDU gives mortgage loan originators the flexibility to complete their required training anytime, anywhere, well ahead of state renewal deadlines.Continuing Education Renewal Deadlines by StateThe renewal deadline for each state varies. The majority of mortgage brokers must complete the continuing education requirements for their state by December 31st at the very latest, however some states have a much earlier deadline. It is critical that loan officers complete the NMLS approved CE they need for each state license they hold before these deadlines:October 31Georgia: October 31November 1District of Columbia: November 1West Virginia: November 1November 30Kentucky: November 30South Carolina (DCA): November 30December 1Delaware: December 1Idaho: December 1Iowa: December 1Kansas: December 1Puerto Rico: December 1Vermont: December 1December 15Utah (DRE): December 15Washington: December 15December 31Alabama: December 31Alaska: December 31Arizona: December 31Arkansas: December 31California (DFPI & DRE): December 31Colorado: December 31Connecticut: December 31Florida: December 31Guam: December 31Hawaii: December 31Illinois: December 31Indiana (DFI & SOS): December 31Louisiana: December 31Maine: December 31Maryland: December 31Massachusetts: December 31Michigan: December 31Minnesota: December 31Mississippi: December 31Missouri: December 31Montana: December 31Nebraska: December 31Nevada: December 31New Hampshire: December 31New Jersey: December 31New Mexico: December 31New York: December 31North Carolina: December 31North Dakota: December 31Ohio: December 31Oklahoma: December 31Oregon: December 31Pennsylvania: December 31Rhode Island: December 31South Carolina (BFI): December 31South Dakota: December 31Tennessee: December 31Texas (OCCC & SML): December 31Utah (DFI): December 31Virgin Islands: December 31Virginia: December 31Wisconsin: December 31Wyoming: December 3124hourEDU has simplified the course selection process by developing a simple course selection tool within their learning management system, so mortgage loan officers can enter the states they hold an MLO license into a single search bar. All of the courses approved for each state will populate into a shopping cart for the loan officer to purchase and access in their training account. By offering MLO CE for the entire United States , mortgage loan originators are able to use 24hourEDU to meet their required educational needs prior to renewing within the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS).

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