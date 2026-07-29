Banyan Delaware Expands into Primary Mental Health Care, Opening PHP and IOP Services in Milford

Banyan

Established behavioral health facility broadens its continuum to serve adults living with primary mental health conditions

This expansion reflects how far Banyan Delaware has come and our ongoing commitment to meeting this community’s needs as they evolve.” — John Sory, Chief Executive Officer

MILFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Delaware , a behavioral health facility long recognized for its comprehensive approach to substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment, has taken a significant step forward, formally expanding its clinical scope to serve adults living with primary mental health conditions. The Milford facility is now accepting clients for a new Primary Mental Health Outpatient Program, offering both a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP).The expansion marks a meaningful evolution for a facility that has spent years building one of Delaware’s most complete behavioral health continuums. While Banyan Delaware historically has focused primarily on substance abuse disorders, it now offers structured outpatient treatment for adults whose primary needs are rooted in mental health. The program supports individuals living with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, schizophrenia spectrum disorders, and other clinically appropriate conditions.Since opening in Milford, Banyan Delaware has served as a trusted resource for individuals and families across the region, drawing clients from throughout Delaware and neighboring communities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Banyan Delaware has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. The facility’s continuum of care includes medically monitored detox, residential treatment with around-the-clock clinical support, PHP and in-person IOP for substance use disorders, and a virtual IOP delivered through telehealth.Clinical services are complemented by holistic programming, including art, music, and pet therapy, reflecting Banyan’s belief that lasting recovery involves caring for the whole person.The addition of primary mental health PHP and IOP is not a departure from that mission; it is a natural extension of it. Mental health and substance use conditions are often interconnected, and the communities Banyan Delaware serves are seeking local treatment options that address both with clinical rigor and compassion.That need is significant. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately 165,000 adults in Delaware live with a mental health condition, including 42,000 adults with a serious mental illness. More than 220,000 Delaware residents live in communities with an insufficient number of mental health professionals, underscoring the need for accessible, structured treatment options closer to home.For many adults living with significant mental health conditions, accessing the appropriate level of care can be unnecessarily difficult. Weekly therapy may not provide enough support, while inpatient hospitalization may be more intensive than their circumstances require. PHP and IOP services are designed to help bridge that gap by providing structured, clinically guided treatment while allowing individuals to remain at home, maintain appropriate daily responsibilities, and stay connected to their families and communities.Each client receives an individualized treatment plan developed in collaboration with the clinical team. Treatment may encompass individual and group therapy, evidence-based and holistic treatment modalities, and case management to support long-term planning and coordination of care.“We’ve always believed that people deserve care that meets them where they are,” said Darren Collins, Executive Director of Banyan Delaware. “Expanding into primary mental health is a direct response to what we’ve seen in our community: adults who need structured clinical support and deserve a local option that takes their needs seriously.”The launch also comes at a pivotal moment for behavioral health care in Delaware. In June, the Delaware General Assembly passed Senate Bill 22, the Fair Standards in Mental Health Care Act, sending the legislation to the governor for consideration. The measure seeks to strengthen insurance standards and expand access to medically necessary behavioral health treatment.“Delaware residents should not have to leave their communities to find structured, high-quality mental health care,” said John Sory, Chief Executive Officer of Banyan Treatment Centers. “This expansion reflects how far Banyan Delaware has come and our ongoing commitment to meeting this community’s needs as they evolve.”Banyan Delaware’s Primary Mental Health Outpatient Program serves adults ages 18 and older, with admission based on an individualized clinical assessment. Self-referrals and referrals from health care professionals, hospitals, therapists, and community organizations are welcome.For more information or to inquire about enrollment, visit www.banyantreatmentcenter.com or call (888) 440-7960.About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is a national behavioral health organization providing comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment across multiple locations throughout the United States. With a commitment to individualized, evidence-based care, Banyan offers a full continuum of services designed to meet patients where they are and support lasting well-being and recovery.For more information, visit www.banyantreatmentcenter.com or call (888) 440-7960.

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