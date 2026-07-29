CRF Unveils Enhanced Website to Better Connect, Educate, and Empower the Global CHM Community

Explore the redesigned CRF website — a new digital home for the global choroideremia community featuring expanded research resources, patient stories, the Candle CHM Resource Hub, upcoming events, educational tools, and new ways to support our mission.

CRF launches an enhanced digital resource to connect, educate, and empower individuals and families affected by choroideremia worldwide.

Our mission has always been to ensure that no one affected by choroideremia faces this journey alone.” — Kathi Wagner, Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned and expanded website, offering individuals and families affected by choroideremia (CHM), researchers, healthcare professionals, and supporters an enhanced online destination for trusted information, community connections, and the latest research advancements.

Designed with accessibility, usability, and the evolving needs of the CHM community in mind, the enhanced website features a modern design, streamlined navigation, and expanded educational resources that make it easier than ever to find reliable information, stay informed, and engage with the global CHM community.

"Our mission has always been to ensure that no one affected by choroideremia faces this journey alone," said Kathi Wagner, Executive Director of the Choroideremia Research Foundation. "Whether someone has just received a diagnosis, is looking for the latest research updates, wants to connect with others in the community, or is searching for practical resources to navigate everyday life with vision loss, our website is designed to help. As our community's needs evolve and research continues to advance, this website will continue to grow alongside them."

The redesigned website reflects CRF's ongoing commitment to providing trusted information, meaningful support, and opportunities for connection throughout every stage of the CHM journey. Visitors will find expanded research information, including funded research projects, clinical trial updates, scientific advancements, and educational resources, along with inspiring patient and family stories that celebrate the resilience, achievements, and experiences of the global CHM community.

The website also features the Candle (CHM Resource Hub), created by Tanish Misra, and now integrated into the CRF website to provide an even broader collection of CHM-related resources for patients, families, researchers, and clinicians. Additional enhancements include an interactive events calendar, simplified email sign-up, enhanced giving pages, and improved ways for visitors to stay connected with CRF's programs, events, and mission.

Built with the future in mind, the website is designed to continually evolve as new information and resources become available. In the months ahead, CRF will continue expanding its educational library with practical guidance on nutrition and supplements, healthy lifestyle strategies, assistive technology, home adaptations, orientation and mobility, employment, disability resources, mental health, and other topics identified as valuable by the CHM community. New patient stories, research updates, webinars, educational content, and community resources will also be added regularly, ensuring the website remains a trusted destination for individuals and families at every stage of their CHM journey.

Accessibility remained a guiding principle throughout the redesign. Recognizing that many individuals living with choroideremia experience progressive vision loss, the website has been developed with accessibility in mind to help visitors more easily navigate content using screen readers, magnification software, adaptive browsing tools, and other assistive technologies.

"The launch of this website is not the finish line—it's another important step in CRF's commitment to serving the global CHM community," Wagner added. "We are committed to continually expanding the website with new educational resources, research updates, and community stories so that it remains a trusted source of information and support for years to come."

The Choroideremia Research Foundation invites patients, families, researchers, clinicians, and supporters around the world to explore the redesigned website and discover its growing collection of educational resources, research information, community stories, and opportunities to connect.

Visit the enhanced CRF website at www.curechm.org.

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About Choroideremia

Choroideremia (CHM) is a rare inherited form of blindness affecting approximately 1 in 50,000 people. Due to its X-linked inheritance pattern, males are most severely affected, with females usually experiencing much milder visual impairment. Symptoms begin in early childhood, with night blindness and restriction of visual field being the earliest noticeable effects, eventually progressing to complete blindness. An estimated 6,000 people in the United States and 10,000 in the European Union are impacted by choroideremia. There are currently no approved treatments for choroideremia. For more information, visit curechm.org/#choroideremia

About the Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc.

The Choroideremia Research Foundation was founded in 2000 as an international fundraising and patient advocacy organization to stimulate research on CHM. Since its inception, the CRF has provided approximately $6 million in research awards and is the largest financial supporter of CHM research worldwide. Research funded by the CRF has led to the development of a CHM animal model, the pre-clinical production of gene therapy vectors currently in clinical trials, and the CRF Biobank which stores tissue and stem cell samples donated by CHM patients. For more information, or to make a donation to support research, visit curechm.org

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