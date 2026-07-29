Three Generations of Women Continue Family Legacy at Get Simple Box of Phoenix

Meet your local Get Simple Box team

The next generation joins a business built on relationships, personalized service, and a commitment to the Phoenix community.

EL, MIRAGE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Simple Box Storage Containers in Phoenix is celebrating a milestone that reflects more than three generations of family leadership. Built on relationships, hard work, and putting customers first, the business now welcomes Brielle Artunduaga into ownership alongside her mother, Cher Harrison, and sister, Demi Harrison. Together, they are carrying forward the family legacy first established by Debbie “Nana” Black while continuing the customer-first philosophy that has defined the business from the very beginning.

This leadership transition comes at a time of continued growth for women-owned businesses nationwide. Women now own approximately 44.6% of businesses in the United States and contribute more than $2.5 trillion annually to the economy. Long before entering the storage industry, Cher Harrison and her mother, Debbie Black, worked together in the family’s restaurant, where they learned that exceptional customer service is about more than simply meeting expectations, it’s about building relationships. They took the time to get to know their customers, understand their individual needs, and provide thoughtful, personalized solutions. Those same values became the foundation of the family storage business and continue to guide every interaction today.

"Stepping into this leadership role alongside my family means so much to me," says Brielle Artunduaga, Co-owner & Operator. "Growing up, I saw firsthand the dedication grandmother and my mother both made to establish and grow this business. Because of their hard work, my sister Demi and I now have the privilege of stepping into a thriving operation. We aren't just renting containers; we are building on a reputation of customer service and trust for our neighbors and contractors in the Phoenix area."

As the next generation steps into leadership, that customer-first approach continues to shape every aspect of the business. From its El Mirage yard, Get Simple Box of Phoenix serves contractors, home builders, businesses, and homeowners throughout the greater Phoenix area with reliable portable storage solutions. Whether supporting large commercial job sites or residential projects, the team focuses on responsive service, dependable delivery, and helping customers find the right storage solution for their specific needs. Heavy-duty, weather-resistant Corten steel containers provide secure on-site storage that stands up to Arizona’s extreme desert heat and seasonal monsoons.

That same people-first philosophy extends beyond customers to the company’s employees. By fostering a supportive workplace and encouraging a healthy work-life balance, the leadership team has created a culture where employees feel valued and empowered to deliver exceptional service. It’s an approach that reflects the family’s longstanding belief that strong relationships—whether with customers, employees, or the community—are the foundation of lasting success.

“When we first started out, my goal was simply to build something dependable for our community and create a strong foundation for our family,” says Debbie Black, affectionately known as “Nana” to family, employees, and many longtime customers. “Watching my daughter, Cher, dedicate herself to growing this business, and now seeing my granddaughters, Brielle and Demi, step into leadership, is incredibly rewarding. It’s a reminder that when you lead with integrity, put customers first, and work hard, those values can carry a family business forward for generations.”

Local contractors, homeowners, and business owners are invited to connect with the Phoenix team, tour the inventory at the El Mirage yard, and experience the personalized service and dependable portable storage solutions that have defined Get Simple Box from the very beginning.

About Get Simple Box of Phoenix

Get Simple Box of Phoenix provides secure, weather-resistant shipping containers for storage, moving, construction, and commercial projects throughout Maricopa County. Conveniently located at 10201 N. 121st Ave. in El Mirage, our family-owned company has delivered reliable container solutions since 1997, combining nationwide logistics with the responsive local service you can trust. As a premier container supplier in the Phoenix metropolitan area, we specialize in high-quality 10ft, 20ft, and 40ft conex boxes for rent or purchase, offering fast local delivery within a 100-mile radius of our yard.

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