Zylpha Celebrates 8,000 Users of Digital Court Bundling Platform

"Reaching 8,000 registered users is a significant milestone for us and reflects the growing demand for simpler, more efficient ways to create and manage court bundles" Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts

Court Bundling Software provider attributes growth to new features that make migration easier

Reaching 8,000 registered users is a significant milestone for us and reflects the growing demand for simpler, more efficient ways to create and manage court bundles” — Allen Imegwu, Business Development Manager, Zylpha

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of electronic court bundling software , has announced a major milestone, with its digital court bundling platform now surpassing 8,000 registered users.The achievement follows continued growth throughout 2026 and reflects the increasing demand from UK law firms for modern, compliant, and easy-to-use court bundling solutions. As legal teams continue to streamline workflows and reduce reliance on fragmented software systems, more organisations are turning to cloud-based platforms that simplify the bundle creation process.A key contributor to this growth continues to be the adoption of Bundle Import, Zylpha's innovative migration tool. The feature allows users to import existing electronic court bundles directly into the platform, automatically breaking them down into individual documents and sections for immediate editing.By enabling firms to move historic and active bundles from other systems without rebuilding them manually, Bundle Import removes one of the biggest barriers to switching providers. Legal teams can quickly continue working on existing matters while benefiting from Zylpha's modern cloud-based platform and streamlined workflow.Growth has also been driven by the breadth of functionality available within Zylpha Online. By combining court bundle creation, PDF editing , document management, and secure sharing in a single platform, firms can simplify processes, reduce software costs, and eliminate the need to manage multiple standalone applications.Allen Imegwu, Business Development Manager at Zylpha, commented:"Reaching 8,000 registered users is a significant milestone for us and reflects the growing demand for simpler, more efficient ways to create and manage court bundles.""We're seeing firms increasingly seek solutions that reduce complexity, improve compliance, and remove unnecessary administrative burden. Features such as Bundle Import have made it easier than ever for firms to transition from existing systems, while our all-in-one approach helps legal teams manage the entire bundling process from a single platform. We're delighted that so many organisations are choosing Zylpha and we'll continue investing in innovations that help our customers work more efficiently."With more than 8,000 registered users, Zylpha continues to support legal teams of all sizes in producing fully indexed, paginated, and court-compliant bundles quickly and accurately. The platform helps firms reduce administrative overheads, improve efficiency, and deliver a better experience for both legal professionals and the courts.As digital transformation continues to reshape the legal sector, Zylpha remains focused on developing practical technology that makes court bundling faster, simpler, and more accessible for legal teams across the UK.For more information about Zylpha, visit www.zylpha.com

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