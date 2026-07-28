City of Riverside Shows Leadership as Green Tech Hub with Autonomous Ohmio Shuttle Demonstration

Credit: Sol Garay Credit: Sol Garay Credit: Sol Garay Credit: Sol Garay

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Riverside today strengthened its position as one of the nation’s fastest-growing centers for green technology and advanced transportation by showcasing Ohmio ’s world-first autonomous shuttle platooning technology, the latest milestone in the city’s strategy to build a nationally recognized ecosystem for clean technology innovation and manufacturing.The demonstration featured Ohmio’s groundbreaking autonomous platooning technology, allowing multiple all-electric self-driving shuttles to travel together as a coordinated platoon while continuously communicating with one another and maintaining precise spacing as they accelerated, braked, turned, and docked.Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson joined Ohmio CEO Dean Zabrieszach for the demonstration, highlighting how Riverside continues to attract global companies developing the next generation of transportation technologies.“Today’s demonstration with Ohmio reflects years of work to position Riverside as a place where innovation doesn’t just happen, it scales,” said Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson. “We have intentionally built an ecosystem that brings together world-class research, entrepreneurial talent, advanced manufacturing, workforce development, and public-private partnerships. Companies like Ohmio are choosing Riverside because we can develop, test, manufacture, and deploy transformative technologies here. That’s creating high-quality jobs, attracting investment, and helping define the future of sustainable transportation.”Ohmio relocated its North American headquarters from New Zealand to Riverside in 2023, citing the region’s unique concentration of innovation assets, including the California Air Resources Board, the University of California, Riverside and its internationally recognized Center for Environmental Research and Technology (CE-CERT), California Baptist University, La Sierra University, the Riverside Community College District, and a collaborative network of industry and government partners committed to accelerating clean transportation technologies.Since relocating, Ohmio has continued expanding its North American operations from Riverside while deploying autonomous shuttle technology around the world. Ohmio shuttles are currently operating in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Luxembourg, Finland, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and the UK. In addition, Ohmio has recently deployed vehicles at Phoenix Airport in Arizona, as well as having completed multiple phases of work with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at JFK Airport in New York and Newark Airport in New Jersey.“Riverside was the natural choice for Ohmio’s new US headquarters, offering a strong manufacturing base, skilled talent at multiple Universities like UC, Riverside and California Baptist University and a strategic location (close to significant ports, airports and rail transport) from which to grow our autonomous mobility business across North America,” said Dean Zabrieszach, CEO of Ohmio. “The City of Riverside has been extremely welcoming and accommodating, working closely with us to establish our operations and become part of the local business community.”The demonstration builds on Riverside’s growing momentum as a hub for green technology and advanced manufacturing. In recent months, the City has announced major investments and partnerships spanning autonomous transportation, heavy-duty electric vehicles, aerospace manufacturing, and clean energy technologies, reinforcing its reputation as a destination for companies building the industries of the future.At the heart of that strategy is Riverside’s deep integration with UC Riverside, an R1 research university whose faculty and research centers help translate cutting-edge discoveries into real-world commercial applications. Combined with a skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, strategic Southern California location, and strong regional partnerships, Riverside offers companies the resources they need to innovate and grow.As Riverside continues to attract global investment and next-generation manufacturers, today’s demonstration served as another example of the City’s vision in action: proving that economic growth and environmental stewardship are not competing priorities, but complementary drivers of long-term prosperity.# # #

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