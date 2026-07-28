Gold Coast PR Council Announces Winners of 20th Annual Bernays Awards
Mia Fromson, Petros Palppalas, Steven Lemons, Stacy Swanson, Zach McCarthy, Jenna Fantauzzi, Elizabeth Holmes, Roy Assad
South Florida communications professionals and organizations honored for excellence in public relations, marketing and community impact
The awards were presented during the Bernays Awards Luncheon on Thursday, July 23, at the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach. WPTV NBC 5 anchor Tania Rogers served as emcee. New York Life was the presenting sponsor.
“Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Bernays Awards gave us an opportunity to recognize not only the creativity and strategic excellence of this year’s winners, but also the individuals whose leadership has strengthened South Florida’s communications community,” said Sandy Collier and Melissa Perlman, co-presidents of the Gold Coast PR Council. “These honorees demonstrate the meaningful impact that thoughtful, innovative and responsible communications can have on organizations and the communities they serve.”
2026 Special Award Recipients
The prestigious President’s Award was presented to Gary Schweikhart, who co-founded the Gold Coast PR Council with the late Barry Epstein in 2002. Schweikhart has spent more than 55 years in communications and has led Boca Raton-based PR-BS, Public Relations By Schweikhart, since 2001.
Additional special honors included:
-PR Star Award: Scott Simmons, Norton Museum of Art
-Founders Award: Angela Cruz Ledford
-Tim Byrd Award: Kelly Henry, Florida Weekly
-Judges Award: City of Boca Raton for Centennial Celebration: Cheers to 100 Years
2026 Bernays Award Winners
Best Nonprofit Project or Campaign — Large:
-BlueIvy Communications
Arts Garage: Sustaining a Cultural Anchor Amid Arts Funding Cuts
Best Nonprofit Project or Campaign — Small:
-The Buzz Agency
Promise Fund: Expanding Access to Life-Saving Cancer Screenings
Best Marketing Material — Print:
-Palm Beach County Library System
The Bookmobile Rebrand
Best Marketing Material — Digital/Video:
-Hey, Sandy! PR & Communications
Renewed Wellness Medical Center Commercials
Best Special Event:
-Discover The Palm Beaches
Spill the Tea: Bringing The Palm Beaches to New York City Through Immersive Storytelling
Best Social Media Campaign — For Profit:
-Boardroom PR
Banking for the Next Generation
Best Social Media Campaign — Nonprofit:
-Kaliah Communications and MasterWing Creative Agency
Dine Local. Savor Greenacres.
Best Crisis Management:
-Food For The Poor
Food For The Poor Responds to Hurricane Melissa
Best PR Campaign by a Small Company or Firm:
-Hey, Sandy! PR & Communications
T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society: Opioid Prevention Education Series, Season 5
Best PR Campaign by a Large Company or Firm:
-BlueIvy Communications
“A Legacy Through Local Art” Initiative
Since 2005, the Bernays Awards have celebrated excellence in public relations campaigns, marketing programs, media relations, special events and communications initiatives throughout South Florida. The awards are named in honor of Edward Bernays, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern public relations.
About the Gold Coast PR Council
Founded in 2002, the Gold Coast PR Council is South Florida's largest independent association of public relations, communications, marketing, and public affairs professionals. The organization provides networking, professional development, recognition, and educational opportunities for communications practitioners throughout the region. For more information, visit GoldCoastPRCouncil.com.
Images courtesy of Premier Photo.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
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