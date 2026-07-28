Program Specialist 2 – Department of Health Services

Organizational Overview:

The Bergen County Department of Health’s mission is to coordinate and assure the preservation, protection, and promotion of the health, wellbeing, and quality of life for all Bergen County residents. Through a wide range of services, BCDHS creates healthy and thriving communities.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as Program Specialist 2. Under the limited supervision of a Program Specialist 3 or 4, or other supervisory official, takes the lead over professional and/or technical staff engaged in program activities; performs professional, administrative and analytical work to promote the planning, operation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of various programs and services administered by the Department of assignment; conducts the research and field work necessary to meet the needs of the appropriate state and/or local public or private agencies; does other related work.

Job Responsibilities:

Takes the lead over professional and/or technical staff engaged in program activities; under supervision, assumes responsibility for assigning tasks and reviewing the work of other employees.

Participates in the planning, coordinating, implementing and upgrading of existing programs in assigned areas.

Researches funding sources, develops and reviews grant applications, and writes proposals; negotiates and monitors contracts or grants.

Conducts onsite evaluations or audits to monitor compliance with federal, State or local regulations; prepares related reports containing findings, conclusions and recommendations.

Responds to requests for information regarding program activities or requirements.

Researches, collects, and disseminates information regarding assigned program(s).

Performs work involving budget preparation and State aid requests for the assigned program.

Establishes business relationships with potential funding sources via phone call, visit, and/or letter of inquiry.

Serves as a program liaison to a variety of parties including federal, State and local government officials and providers.

Prepares informational materials such as manuals, guides or handbooks.

Participates in the implementation of department/agency initiatives.

Plans and conducts program outreach and promotional activities.

Provides guidance and assistance to lower-level staff.

May train staff involved in program activities.

Organizes and may assist in conducting education/training workshops.

Assists in the performance of professional recruitment, admissions/ placement activities for the program.

Reviews, analyzes and prepares written materials such as letters, reports, correspondence and other documents related to the program functions.

Prepares charts, tables, and/or other graphic representations needed for the planning, operation and implementation of program activities.

Maintains essential records, reports and files.

Schedule:

Full time (40 hours/week)

Education & Experience Requirements:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree.

Two (2) years of professional experience in planning, monitoring, coordinating, implementing, modifying, and/or evaluating agency programs and services.

Other Requirements:

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Teams, Word, Outlook and Excel programs.

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and computerized information systems used by the agency, office, or related units.

Appointee will be required to possess a driver’s license valid in New Jersey to perform the essential duties of the position.

What we offer:

Health, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Enrollment into the state pension system

Life, Short-term Disability & Long-term Disability coverage

Generous Paid Time Off

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: $70,500 / per annum

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

The County of Bergen complies with the New Jersey First Act. An employee’s primary residence must be within the State of New Jersey, or the employee will have 365 days (1 Year) from their date of hire to satisfy the requirement of principal residency.