Coordinator, Community Health Services – Department of Health Services

Organizational Overview:

The Bergen County Department of Health’s mission is to coordinate and assure the preservation, protection, and promotion of the health, wellbeing, and quality of life for all Bergen County residents. Through a wide range of services, BCDHS creates healthy and thriving communities.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as the Coordinator, Community Health Services. Under direction, develops, organizes, coordinates, directs, supervises, plans, administers, and monitors several community-oriented health programs and services provided to participating municipalities by a county health agency on a contractual basis; does related work as required.

Job Responsibilities:

Meets with local officials, community groups, and health officials to assess community health needs and provides technical assistance.

Plans, develops, and administers various community health programs and the delivery systems to be utilized.

Maintains active liaison with state and local government agencies and organizations to discuss health and health related programs and qualifying conditions for participation in sponsored/subsidized activities.

Is responsible for the administration and supervision of several community-oriented health programs and services such as health education, communicable disease prevention and control, immunization, and so forth.

Coordinates program activities internally within the agency and/or with state, county, and municipal government agencies, community groups, and so forth.

Monitors program activities to ensure that implementation and prescribed activities are carried out in accord with the specified objectives and/or contracted agreements.

Participates in the selection, training, and evaluation of staff.

Effectuates quality control activities entailing the monitoring and evaluation of the programs for efficiency and effectiveness.

Supervises the establishment and maintenance of essential records and files.

Directs and supervises the providing of certain community health services to participating municipalities to ensure conformance with the regulations for minimum standards of performance for local municipalities promulgated by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services.

Delegates and assigns specific duties and functions to staff prioritizing such functions as required by community needs, available manpower, equipment, and resources.

Schedules and allocates resources to various community health activities.

Supervises assigned employees in the performance of their duties and responsibilities.

Schedule:

Full time (40 hours/week)

Occasional overtime as required.

Weekend, evenings, holidays and on call as required.

Education & Experience Requirements:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Master’s degree in Health Care Administration, Health Services Administration, Public Health or Hospital Administration, Health Sciences, Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Services Administration, or Environmental Sciences.

Five (5) years of experience in public health administration involving the planning, organizing, and coordinating of health care services to individuals or the community, two (2) of which shall have been in a supervisory or administrative capacity.

Other Requirements:

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Teams, Word, Outlook and Excel programs.

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and computerized information systems used by the agency, office, or related units.

Appointee will be required to possess a driver’s license valid in New Jersey to perform the essential duties of the position.

What we offer:

Health, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Enrollment into the state pension system

Life, Short-term Disability & Long-term Disability coverage

Generous Paid Time Off

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: $65,000 / per annum

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

The County of Bergen complies with the New Jersey First Act. An employee’s primary residence must be within the State of New Jersey, or the employee will have 365 days (1 Year) from their date of hire to satisfy the requirement of principal residency.