Autauga County Completes Safe Streets and Roads for All Safety Action Plan
We sincerely thank every resident who participated in the planning process and shared concerns about roadway safety. Your input helped identify local challenges and will guide future efforts to make travel safer throughout Autauga County.
Why This Work Matters
From 2019 through 2023, 6,892 crashes occurred on public roadways in Autauga County. These crashes resulted in:
- 54 fatalities
- 201 suspected serious injuries
- 878 non-incapacitating injuries
- 823 possible injuries
Behind every statistic is a person, a family, and a community affected by a roadway crash. The goal of the SS4A initiative is to significantly reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries occurring on our roadways through a collaborative, data-driven approach.
About the Safety Action Plan
The Autauga County Safety Action Plan combines crash data, demographic information, and community input to better understand roadway safety challenges and guide investments toward improvements that can make the greatest impact.
Consistent with U.S. Department of Transportation SS4A guidance, the plan is organized around eight core elements:
- Leadership and goal setting
- Planning structure
- Safety analysis
- Engagement and collaboration
- Equitable public engagement
- Policy and process changes
- Strategy and project selection
- Progress and transparency
The plan establishes a goal of achieving a 5% annual reduction in fatalities and serious injuries by 2045, based on a five-year rolling average compared with the 2019–2023 baseline.
To help reach this goal, the plan identifies targeted safety countermeasures, implementation strategies, and priority projects designed to improve roadway conditions throughout Autauga County.
Moving Forward
Completion of the Safety Action Plan is an important step, but it is not the end of this work. The plan will serve as a guide for prioritizing future roadway safety projects, pursuing funding opportunities, and making informed investments that protect motorists, passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and everyone who travels through Autauga County.
Thank you again to the residents, community partners, and public officials who contributed to this important effort.
View the adopted plan:
Autauga County Safety Action Plan 07-14-2026
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