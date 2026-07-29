Arkem Cyber Launches Specialized Cybercrime Intelligence and Advisory Practice

Founder-led firm helps executives and security leaders understand cybercriminal adversaries and make informed decisions when the stakes are highest.

RESTON , VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkem Cyber today announced its official launch, introducing a boutique cybercrime intelligence advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations understand, prepare for, and respond to complex cybercrime threats through strategic intelligence advisory, executive decision support, education, and original research.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in scale and sophistication, organizations require more than traditional security tools. They need trusted advisors who understand both the technical and business impacts of cyber risk. Arkem Cyber was founded to bridge that gap, helping leaders understand who their adversaries are, how they operate, what motivates them, and what they may do next. The firm translates that understanding into practical guidance for consequential security and business decisions.

“Cybercrime intelligence is only valuable when it helps someone make a better decision,” said Jon DiMaggio, founder and principal researcher of Arkem Cyber. “Arkem was created to give leaders a clearer understanding of the people and criminal organizations behind cyber threats, especially when the information is incomplete, the consequences are significant, and the path forward is not obvious.”

Arkem Cyber offers specialized services for CISOs, executive leadership teams, boards, security companies, and other organizations confronting complex cybercrime risks, including:

- Strategic cybercrime intelligence advisory

- Custom threat actor and criminal ecosystem research

- Executive and board briefings

- Decision support during active or developing cybercrime situations

- Research and thought-leadership partnerships

- Cybercrime exercise and tabletop advisory support

- Custom executive education and workshops

Arkem Cyber does not replace an organization’s incident response, legal, forensic, or negotiation providers. During high-pressure cybercrime situations, the firm works alongside existing teams to provide adversary context, intelligence interpretation, and executive-level decision support. Built on deep industry expertise and an intelligence-driven approach, Arkem Cyber helps organizations move beyond high-volume technical reporting to find clarity amid incomplete information, conflicting recommendations, and uncertain priorities.

DiMaggio brings more than 20 years of intelligence and cybercrime experience to the firm. His background includes service as a U.S. Army intelligence professional and NSA analyst, extensive research into ransomware actors and criminal ecosystems, contributions to major cybercrime investigations, and presentations at RSA Conference, Black Hat, DEF CON, and SANS events. His research has also been featured by major media outlets, including CBS’s 60

Minutes.

“Security leaders do not need more noise,” DiMaggio said. “They need relevant intelligence, an honest assessment of what is known and unknown, and a clear understanding of their options. Arkem exists to provide that clarity before, during, and after consequential cyber events.” In addition to client advisory engagements, Arkem Cyber will produce original research examining ransomware actors, criminal organizations, campaigns, infrastructure, and changes

across the cybercrime ecosystem.

Organizations interested in strategic advisory, custom research, executive briefings, or research partnerships can learn more at arkemcyber.com or contact marketing@arkemcyber.com.

About Arkem Cyber

Arkem Cyber is a boutique, founder-led cybercrime intelligence advisory firm based in Reston, Virginia. The firm helps organizations understand adversaries, prepare for cybercrime threats, and make informed decisions through strategic intelligence advisory, original research, executive education, and high-consequence decision support.

Learn more at arkemcyber.com.

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