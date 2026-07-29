EHS Compliance Services Seeks Founding Organizations for the From Evidence to Action™ Initiative

EHS Compliance Services is seeking Founding Organizations to help validate and refine the 5i Psychological Health & Safety® Methodology through the From Evidence to Action™ initiative.

Organizations invited to help shape the future of the 5i Psychological Health & Safety® Methodology

Organizations don't need more surveys or more data. They need greater clarity about the organizational conditions shaping performance.” — Kahlilah Guyah

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Compliance Services Inc. announced the opening of applications for Founding Organizations through the From Evidence to Action™ initiative, designed to help organizations better understand the organizational conditions influencing safety, workforce resilience, operational reliability, decision quality, and business performance.The announcement comes at a time of growing attention to psychosocial risk in the workplace. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), more than 840,000 deaths each year are linked to work-related psychosocial risks, highlighting the importance of understanding how work is designed, organized, and managed.As organizations face increasing expectations for psychological health, workforce resilience, and organizational effectiveness, many leaders have access to significant amounts of workforce data but limited insight into the organizational conditions shaping how work gets done and where meaningful improvements can be made.Many organizations already collect data through employee surveys, engagement assessments, culture initiatives, and well-being programs. Yet many continue to struggle to determine which organizational conditions matter most and which actions are most likely to improve outcomes.The From Evidence to Action™ initiative bridges the gap between research and practice by developing practical, evidence-informed methodologies that help leaders identify organizational conditions that matter most and translate those insights into meaningful action.The first methodology being developed through the initiative, the 5i Psychological Health & SafetyMethodology, is designed to help organizations identify organizational conditions that influence:* Safety performance* Physical Health* Psychological health* Workforce resilience* Operational reliability* Decision quality* Business performanceUnlike traditional employee engagement surveys, the methodology is designed to help leaders identify organizational conditions and translate findings into practical, evidence-informed actions that support continuous improvement."Organizations don't need more surveys or more data. They need greater clarity about the organizational conditions shaping safety, workforce resilience, operational reliability, decision quality, and business performance," said Kahlilah Guyah, CEO of EHS Compliance Services. "Through the From Evidence to Action™ initiative, we're partnering with Founding Organizations to develop practical methodologies that help leaders move from insight to action."The initiative is seeking a limited number of Founding Organizations interested in helping validate and refine the methodology, while receiving early access to research-informed organizational insights and contributing to the development of future benchmarking capabilities. Participating organizations will collaborate with the development team by providing feedback that helps strengthen the methodology prior to broader availability.Development of the methodology has included:* Comprehensive literature review* Engagement with researchers and subject matter experts* Evidence-informed methodology development* Collaboration with Founding OrganizationsOrganizations interested in becoming a Founding Organization can learn more and apply at: info.ehscsi.com/e2a About EHS Compliance ServicesFounded in 2011, EHS Compliance Services helps organizations improve organizational performance through research-informed approaches to environmental, health, safety, and organizational effectiveness. Through its From Evidence to Action™ initiative, the company develops practical methodologies that help leaders better understand the organizational conditions that influence safety, workforce resilience, operational reliability, decision quality, and business performance.

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