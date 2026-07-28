LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS and Zest AI Announce Integration Partnership to Expand AI-Powered Lending Capabilities

As fraud schemes become more sophisticated and lenders face increasing pressure to make faster, more confident lending decisions, access to reliable automation has never been more important.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS ("Launcher"), a leading provider of loan origination technology for automotive lenders, banks, credit unions, and specialty finance companies, today announced an integration partnership with Zest AI , a leading provider of AI-powered technology that helps financial institutions enhance credit risk evaluation through advanced machine learning. This partnership enables lenders using Launcher's appTRAKER™ Loan Origination System to incorporate and automate decisioning based on Zest's AI's credit and fraud risk models into their existing underwriting workflow.The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping lenders modernize their lending operations through intelligent automation, improved decision support, and enhanced risk management. Together, Launcher and Zest AI will provide financial institutions with streamlined access to AI-driven credit and fraud risk insights within existing lending workflows."As fraud schemes become more sophisticated and lenders face increasing pressure to make faster, more confident lending decisions, access to reliable automation has never been more important," said Nikh Nath, President of LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS. "Through our partnership with Zest AI, we continue to expand the intelligence capabilities available within the appTRAKER™ platform, enabling lenders to strengthen credit risk evaluation, improve operational efficiency, and better defend against evolving fraud while preserving their existing workflows.""AI is becoming foundational to the future of lending, but adoption only accelerates when it integrates seamlessly into existing operations," said Jose Valentine, Head of Partnerships at Zest AI. "This integration gives lenders a practical path to modernize credit decisioning with transparent, proven AI that fits naturally into the systems they use every day."Lenders can leverage the combined strengths of appTRAKER™ and Zest AI to accelerate loan decisioning, increase automation, and enhance risk evaluation through advanced AI-driven insights. Launcher believes the future of lending depends on the responsible application of artificial intelligence, giving financial institutions the flexibility to adopt best-in-class AI technologies while maintaining transparency, regulatory compliance, and human oversight. By continuing to expand its ecosystem of trusted technology partners, Launcher empowers lenders to select the solutions that best align with their underwriting strategies, fraud prevention initiatives, compliance requirements, and operational objectives.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER™ LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and my.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition, account opening, self-service and communication platform. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions About Zest AIFounded in 2009, Zest AI is a leader in financial technology with a mission to modernize lending and strengthen the financial system. The company is working to transform the $17 trillion US consumer credit market by delivering AI technology that helps lenders identify creditworthy borrowers overlooked by legacy credit methods, while leveling the playing field for financial institutions of all sizes to harness AI. With over 1,500 active AI models and 50+ issued and pending patents, Zest AI is providing financial institutions with a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning underwriting, fraud detection, lending intelligence, and more to make smarter lending decisions that power growth and profitability. Learn more at Zest AI and connect on LinkedIn.

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