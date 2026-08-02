Matchmaker and Relationship Strategist Nelly Sudri Delivers TEDxBeverlyGrove Talk on Modern Dating and Connection

Nelly Sudri, Dating coach, Matchmaker, and Relationship strategist

Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and Head Matchmaker for dating app Blush examines why courage, not chemistry, determines lasting relationships

The price of closeness has always been courage. We didn't eliminate that price. We just stopped paying it.” — Sudri told the TEDxBeverlyGrove audience

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nelly Sudri , a dating coach, matchmaker, and relationship strategist, delivered a talk at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 examining why modern daters report feeling surrounded by connection while remaining starved for closeness.Sudri spoke under the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 theme "Reimagining the Possible," drawing on her work as a professional matchmaker with access to app-level dating data as well as her own personal experience navigating modern relationships. She opened her talk by describing a moment when a friend sent her a screenshot of a woman's dating profile and asked whether it was real. Before curiosity had the chance to develop, Sudri said, suspicion had already taken its place.Sudri described clients capable of closing eight-figure business deals who could not tolerate approaching someone in person, and who reported that rejection delivered through a dating app no longer registered the way it once did face to face. She also described high-achieving clients paralyzed not by a scarcity of romantic options, but by an overwhelming abundance of them."The price of closeness has always been courage," Sudri told the TEDxBeverlyGrove audience. "We didn't eliminate that price. We just stopped paying it."Sudri also shared her own experience recognizing the same avoidance patterns she coaches her clients to move beyond, describing a moment when she chose direct communication over withdrawal after a period of uncertainty in a relationship.Sudri holds a master's degree in Conflict Resolution and Negotiation from Columbia University and was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. She rose to wider recognition as the lead matchmaker on the Roku series Match Me in Miami and as a relationship expert in the docuseries Lonely Fans. She currently serves as Head Matchmaker for the dating app Blush and hosts the podcast High Value Dating. Based in Los Angeles, she has built a following of nearly one million people and works with singles worldwide through her coaching programs.Sudri's talk was part of the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 speaker series and will be released online in the coming months. More information on Nelly Sudri is available at her LinkedIn profile.About TEDxBeverlyGroveTEDxBeverlyGrove is an independently organized TED event devoted to ideas that transform culture, leadership, and human potential. The 2026 theme, "Reimagining the Possible," invited leaders across disciplines to rethink how we navigate uncertainty, rebuild from loss, and discover what becomes possible when endurance replaces inspiration.About Nelly SudriNelly Sudri is a dating coach, matchmaker, and relationship strategist redefining modern connection in the digital age. She holds a master's degree in Conflict Resolution and Negotiation from Columbia University and was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Blending psychology, strategy, and emotional intelligence, she helps individuals build aligned, lasting partnerships in a world shaped by apps and algorithms.Sudri rose to wide attention as the lead matchmaker on the Roku series Match Me in Miami and appeared as a relationship expert in the docuseries Lonely Fans, examining modern loneliness and digital intimacy. She serves as Head Matchmaker for the dating app Blush and hosts High Value Dating, a Pionaire-produced podcast focused on self-worth, standards, and relational strategy. Based in Los Angeles, she has built a community of nearly one million followers and supports singles worldwide through coaching programs and courses. Follow Nelly on TikTok at @ask.nelly.Marvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge, without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges. Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

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