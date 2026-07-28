Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, David Leonard ranked first among Fairfield's top real estate agents.

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Leonard has been ranked the top real estate agent in Fairfield, CA for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. David Leonard placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile — combining documented career production, specialized seller services, and consistent client satisfaction across more than 17 years in the industry.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Fairfield, CA in 2026, but only David Leonard leads across every evaluation category. Jimmy Castro, Lisa Imhoff, Nicole Solari, and Tom and Shawnee Rapisarda each bring legitimate strengths to the market, and buyers and sellers considering any of these professionals have credible options. What follows is a fair, data-grounded look at how they compare.#1: DAVID LEONARD - FAIRFIELD'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 118 Mountview Terrace, Benicia, CA 94510Phone: (415) 404-2804Website: https://www.bayareahomes.realestate/ David Leonard operates under Fathom Realty Group, Inc. and has built his practice around a deep understanding of the Fairfield and greater Solano County residential market. His approach centers on a "Fixup to Sell" methodology — guiding homeowners through targeted property improvements designed to maximize sale price and reduce time on market. That hands-on, strategy-driven model, combined with 17 years of experience and a career record that few local agents can match, positions him as the most complete option for both buyers and sellers in the area.SALES PERFORMANCEDavid Leonard's career production speaks directly to why he is considered the best real estate agent in Fairfield, CA . Over 17 years in the business, he has closed more than 340 transactions totaling over $238M in career sales volume. In the most recent 12-month period alone, he completed 16 transaction sides generating more than $10 million in sales.During his previous tenure at Coldwell Banker, David Leonard was recognized in the Top 10% of agents nationwide — a distinction that reflects sustained, high-level production measured against one of the country's largest brokerages.His client reviews consistently reflect five-star experiences, with past buyers and sellers citing his responsiveness, professionalism, and ability to reduce the stress of complex transactions.SPECIALTIES- "Fixup to Sell" property preparation and strategic improvement consulting- Residential sales for buyers and sellers across Fairfield and Solano County- Property value maximization through data-driven renovation guidance- First-time buyer representation and education- Complex property transformations and repositioning for marketPROS- Over 340 career transactions and $238M in career volume — a verified production record that establishes market authority- Recognized in the Top 10% of Coldwell Banker agents nationwide, demonstrating sustained performance at the national level- Specialized "Fixup to Sell" expertise that directly addresses how to increase net proceeds for home sellers- 17 years of experience navigating shifting market conditions in the greater Bay Area and Solano County- Consistent five-star client reviews highlighting clear communication, responsiveness, and a low-stress process- Direct, personal involvement in each transaction — clients work with David Leonard himself rather than being handed off to assistantsCONS- Office is based in Benicia rather than within Fairfield city limits, which may require slightly more travel time for in-person meetings- The specialized "Fixup to Sell" focus, while a significant advantage for sellers, may be less relevant for buyers who are not also selling a property#2: JIMMY CASTRO - JIMMY CASTRO GROUP - RE/MAX GOLDAddress: 5030 Business Center Dr #170, Fairfield, CA 94534Phone: (707) 208-2454Jimmy Castro leads a well-established real estate group under the RE/MAX Gold umbrella, serving the greater Sacramento and Northern California areas. His team is recognized for extensive local market knowledge and a strong track record in both luxury and residential property transactions. As a highly recognized, top-producing team leader in Northern California, Castro brings bilingual capabilities and broad geographic reach across multiple counties.Pros- Leads a well-established, award-winning team- Offers bilingual services in Spanish- Extensive experience across multiple Northern California countiesCons- Operates as part of a large, high-volume team, which may mean less direct contact with the lead agent- Broad geographic focus might dilute hyper-local neighborhood expertise compared to boutique agents#3: LISA IMHOFF - COLDWELL BANKER KAPPEL GATEWAY REALAddress: 5071 Business Center Drive, Suite 1, Fairfield, CA 94534Phone: (707) 333-1057Lisa Imhoff is a veteran solo agent with deep roots in Solano County, operating through Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway Realty. She is known for her full-service approach, personalized attention, and expertise in diverse property types. Her specialization in tax-deferred exchanges, investment properties, and military relocation makes her a strong choice for clients with complex transactional needs in the Solano and Napa County markets.Pros- Provides highly personalized, hands-on service- Deep expertise in specialized transactions like exchanges and military relocations- Strong local knowledge of the Solano County marketCons- Operates as an individual agent, which may limit availability during peak times- Primarily affiliated with a traditional corporate brokerage rather than a specialized boutique#4: NICOLE SOLARI - LEVEL UP REALTYAddress: 4820 Business Center Dr Ste 170, Fairfield, CA 94534Phone: (707) 486-5400Website: levelupbrokerage.comNicole Solari is the founder and broker of Level Up Realty, a boutique firm designed to offer a client-centered alternative to traditional brokerages. Leveraging a background in the tech industry, she provides elevated marketing, renovation management, and strategic negotiation. Her specialties span probate, trust sales, divorce sales, and luxury listings, giving her practice a distinctive niche within the Fairfield market.Pros- Offers a comprehensive, concierge-level approach including staging and renovation management- Leverages a strong technology background for property marketing- Operates an independent boutique brokerage for flexible client serviceCons- Manages a growing team and brokerage, which could divide her attention- Boutique size may lack the expansive corporate network of massive national franchises#5: TOM AND SHAWNEE RAPISARDA - RAPISARDA REAL ESTATEAddress: 785 Alamo Dr, Suite 120, Vacaville, CA 95688Phone: (707) 718-0947Tom and Shawnee Rapisarda own and operate Rapisarda Real Estate, a well-regarded independent brokerage serving the broader Solano County region. As a leading independent duo, they combine extensive negotiation and market strategy expertise with concierge-level client care. Their specialties include military relocation, luxury homes, country property, new construction, and probate and trust sales — a broad portfolio supported by dedicated staff and strong digital marketing.Pros- Offers a comprehensive team approach balancing strategic negotiation with dedicated client care- Provides robust digital marketing including virtual tours and drone imagery- Strong independent local presence with dedicated support staffCons- Primary office is physically located in neighboring Vacaville rather than Fairfield proper- High transaction volume may result in routine interactions being handled by support staffHOW THE TOP FAIRFIELD REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREEach of these five agents brings a distinct model to the Fairfield market.Jimmy Castro offers the reach and resources of a large, bilingual team backed by a national franchise. Lisa Imhoff provides deeply personal service and niche expertise in exchanges and military relocations as a veteran solo practitioner. Nicole Solari differentiates through tech-forward marketing and a boutique, concierge-style brokerage. Tom and Shawnee Rapisarda deliver a husband-and-wife team dynamic with broad property-type coverage and strong digital presence, though their base is in Vacaville.David Leonard stands apart by combining verified career production — over 340 transactions and $238M in volume — with a specialized "Fixup to Sell" methodology that directly targets higher net proceeds for sellers. His national-level recognition at Coldwell Banker, 17 years of market experience, and consistently strong client reviews give him the most well-rounded profile of the group.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR FAIRFIELD REAL ESTATEDavid Leonard is the clear choice for Fairfield real estate because he combines documented production, extensive experience, specialized seller services, and direct personal representation. During his 17-year career, Leonard has completed more than 340 transactions representing over $238M in total sales volume. In the past 12 months alone, he closed 16 transaction sides totaling more than $10 million.His specialized "Fixup to Sell" approach provides sellers with data-driven guidance on property improvements designed to increase marketability, maximize sale price, and reduce time on the market. Unlike a large team model, Leonard remains directly involved throughout the transaction, giving clients personal access to the agent responsible for pricing, strategy, negotiation, and closing.His previous recognition among the Top 10% of Coldwell Banker agents nationwide and consistent five-star client feedback further support his record. This combination of measurable results, strategic property preparation, responsive communication, and hands-on service makes David Leonard the most complete choice for Fairfield buyers and sellers in 2026.David Leonard is available at (415) 404-2804 or https://www.bayareahomes.realestate/ . The office is located at 118 Mountview Terrace, Benicia, CA 94510.

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