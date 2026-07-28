GSSM Foundation receives $1,000 grant from SPC Cares Foundation to support student meal plans

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics Foundation received a $1,000 grant from the SPC Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SPC Credit Union, to support meal plan fees for local students during the 2026-2027 school year.

The funds will directly offset meal costs for students residing in Darlington, Chesterfield, Marlboro, and Florence counties.

“Hartsville offers many advantages as the home of GSSM, and our relationship with SPC is definitely one of them,” said Danny Dorsel, GSSM president and Class of 1990 alumnus. “Their support and shared commitment to education have strengthened our ability to serve exceptional students from throughout South Carolina.”

This marks the second consecutive year the GSSM Foundation has received funding from the SPC Cares Foundation, highlighting an ongoing effort to ensure financial constraints do not barrier access to high-quality STEM education.

“Supporting student success by covering dining expenses for students from our service area was an easy 'yes' for the SPC Cares Foundation,” said Meghan Godwin, associate vice president of marketing and community development at SPC Credit Union. “As a homegrown organization headquartered just blocks from SCGSSM, we experience firsthand the remarkable talent pouring out of this school. It's a privilege to pour into the resources helping GSSM students to thrive.”

Although GSSM is a public, tuition-free high school serving 11th- and 12th-graders, students are responsible for an annual meal plan fee. Through partnerships with local supporters like the SPC Cares Foundation—a relationship spanning more than 20 years—the school works to ensure every accepted student can attend.

To learn more about supporting GSSM students through the GSSM Foundation, visit www.scgssm.org/who-we-are/gssm-foundation/support-gssm.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics Foundation

The GSSM Foundation advocates for GSSM and provides funds and support to enhance its programs and students' educational endeavors. The foundation connects GSSM with a broad community and showcases GSSM's contribution to quality of life and economic prosperity in South Carolina and beyond.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, a challenging virtual engineering program, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in third through 12th grades. Learn more at www.scgssm.org.