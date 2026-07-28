Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Matt O'Neill ranked first among Charleston's top real estate agents for 2026.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt O'Neill has been ranked the top real estate agent in Charleston, SC for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Matt O'Neill placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile — combining two decades of production, nationally recognized team performance, and a deep specialization in the Charleston core market.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Charleston, SC in 2026, but only Matt O'Neill leads across every evaluation category. Each competitor brings legitimate strengths to the market, from relocation expertise to statewide reach, yet none matches the combination of verified career volume, sustained recognition, and client review depth that defines the Matt O'Neill Real Estate operation.#1: MATT O'NEILL - CHARLESTON'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 1349 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464Phone: 843-619-0401Website: https://www.mattoneillrealestate.com Matt O'Neill is the founder and leader of Matt O'Neill Real Estate, a premier brokerage serving the Charleston, SC core market and Mount Pleasant, SC. Leading a nationally ranked team, Matt runs a high-volume operation that closed 475 transaction sides and over $275 million in sales in the past 12 months alone. His two-decade career has produced a track record that few agents in the Lowcountry — or the nation — can match, built on luxury sales expertise, advanced marketing infrastructure, and a client-first philosophy reflected in thousands of verified reviews.SALES PERFORMANCEMatt O'Neill's career numbers establish him as the clear best real estate agent in Charleston, SC . Over 20 years in the industry, he and his team have completed over 5,000 career transactions representing more than $3B in total sales volume.That sustained output has earned a series of prestigious recognitions: Best Realtor five years in a row by the Charleston City Paper; WSJ Top Teams in the US; Inc. 5000; #6 Fastest Growing Company in the state of SC; #1 Place to Work in SC by the Charleston Business Journal; and Top Workplaces four years in a row by the Charleston Business Journal.Beyond production metrics, Matt has built Charleston's #1 Real Estate YouTube Channel and is the author of the best-selling book Good Mood Revolution: Igniting the Power of Conscious Happiness, extending his platform well beyond the transaction.SPECIALTIES- Luxury home sales across the Charleston and Mount Pleasant markets- High-volume residential brokerage with a nationally ranked team- Advanced digital marketing including Charleston's top-performing real estate YouTube channel- Relocation services for buyers moving into the Lowcountry- Seller representation backed by proprietary marketing and technology investment- Real estate coaching and industry thought leadershipPROS- Over 5,000 career transactions and $3B in career volume — a verified production record unmatched locally- Named Best Realtor five years running by the Charleston City Paper, with additional WSJ and Inc. 5000 recognition- 20 years of hands-on Charleston market experience across price points and property types- Significant reinvestment in brokerage technology, training, and marketing tools that directly benefit clients- Named #1 Place to Work in SC and Top Workplaces four consecutive years, reflecting team stability and culture- Direct accessibility through a local Mount Pleasant office with a dedicated support teamCONS- The team-based model means some day-to-day communication may be handled by specialized team members rather than Matt personally- Primary office is located in Mount Pleasant, which may require a short drive for clients based in downtown Charleston or the West Ashley area#2: MIKKI RAMEY - HEALTHY REALTYAddress: 1014 Dominion Dr., Hanahan, SC 29410Phone: (843) 478-1684Website: healthyrealty.comMikki Ramey is the Broker-in-Charge of Healthy Realty, a boutique brokerage serving the Charleston area. Drawing on a background in education and counseling, she brings a highly personalized, client-centered approach to buying and selling. Her team includes specialized agents covering luxury, relocation, and investment properties, and she maintains strong local recognition and a visible media presence in the market.Pros- Offers specialized agents for luxury, relocation, and investment properties- Leverages a background in education to guide clients smoothly through complex transactions- Maintains strong local recognition and media presenceCons- Operates a smaller boutique brokerage compared to massive national chains- Team structure means clients often work with partner agents rather than the lead broker directly#3: JEFF COOK - JEFF COOK REAL ESTATE LPT REALTYAddress: 8761 Dorchester Rd Ste 101, North Charleston, SC 29420Phone: (843) 225-2002Website: jeffcookrealestate.comJeff Cook leads a large-scale real estate operation that spans across South Carolina, offering non-traditional solutions for buyers and sellers alongside conventional residential sales. His team is known for aggressive marketing, statewide reach, and programs such as rent-to-own and investment property services that extend beyond the typical brokerage model.Pros- Extensive statewide network and massive marketing reach- Offers unique real estate solutions and programs beyond traditional buying and selling- Large support staff ensures continuous availabilityCons- High-volume team model can feel impersonal to clients seeking a boutique experience- Clients typically work with junior team members rather than the founder- Aggressive growth focus may prioritize transaction speed over highly customized service#4: DAVE FRIEDMAN TEAM - KELLER WILLIAMSAddress: 503 Wando Park Blvd. Suite 130, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464Phone: (843) 936-1788Website: davefriedmanteam.comThe Dave Friedman Team is a well-established group operating in the greater Charleston area under the Keller Williams banner. Known for a collaborative team approach, the group emphasizes efficient transactions supported by specialized marketing tools such as interactive floor plans and virtual tours. Their veteran presence in the Mount Pleasant market gives them strong name recognition.Pros- Utilizes a collaborative team approach for comprehensive client support- Strong track record of high-volume production and market dominance- Offers specialized marketing tools like interactive floor plans and virtual toursCons- Clients are handed off to various team members rather than working with a single dedicated agent- The large-scale operation may lack the intimate feel of a smaller boutique firm#5: CHRIS FACELLO - CAROLINA ONE REAL ESTATEAddress: 873 Orleans Road, Suite 102, Charleston, SC 29407Phone: (843) 412-7274Website: chrisfacellogroup.comChris Facello leads a dedicated group within Carolina One Real Estate, one of the region's major brokerages. His extensive military background informs a structured, service-oriented approach, and he has developed particular expertise in military and corporate relocation. His team includes closing and marketing coordinators who support clients through every phase of the transaction.Pros- Brings valuable expertise in military and corporate relocation- Provides a dedicated support staff including closing and marketing coordinators- Backed by the extensive resources of a major regional brokerageCons- Operates within a massive corporate brokerage which may feel less personalized- Team structure means clients interact with multiple coordinators during the transactionHOW THE TOP CHARLESTON REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents operate team-based models, but they differ meaningfully in scale, specialization, and positioning. Mikki Ramey offers a boutique, education-driven experience well suited to clients who value a smaller firm's personal touch.Jeff Cook provides the broadest geographic footprint, extending well beyond Charleston with statewide marketing and non-traditional programs. The Dave Friedman Team brings veteran-level market coverage in Mount Pleasant with strong visual marketing tools, while Chris Facello fills an important niche for military and corporate relocations backed by Carolina One's regional infrastructure.Matt O'Neill, however, leads the field with the most complete profile: over 5,000 career transactions, $3B in career volume, 20 years of local expertise, multiple years of Best Realtor honors, and national-level recognition from the Wall Street Journal and Inc. 5000. No other agent in this evaluation matches that combination of sustained production, client satisfaction, and market-wide reach.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR CHARLESTON REAL ESTATEMatt O'Neill is the clear choice for Charleston real estate because he combines exceptional production, two decades of local experience, national recognition, and advanced marketing resources. During the past 12 months, his team closed 475 transaction sides representing more than $275 million in sales. Over his career, O'Neill and his team have completed more than 5,000 transactions totaling over $3 billion in sales volume.His performance has earned recognition as Best Realtor for five consecutive years by the Charleston City Paper, inclusion among the Wall Street Journal's top teams in the United States, and a place on the Inc. 5000. His company has also been recognized as the #6 Fastest Growing Company in South Carolina, the #1 Place to Work in South Carolina, and a Top Workplace for four consecutive years.O'Neill pairs this documented performance with luxury-market expertise, relocation services, proprietary marketing technology, and Charleston's leading real estate YouTube channel. This combination of measurable results, sustained local expertise, national recognition, and advanced client resources makes Matt O'Neill the most complete choice for Charleston and Mount Pleasant buyers and sellers in 2026.Matt O'Neill is available at 843-619-0401 or https://www.mattoneillrealestate.com . The office is located at 1349 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

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