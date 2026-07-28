DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa welcome new commander

The responsibility for ensuring the readiness of America’s warfighters across Europe, Africa and the middle East was formally transferred during a change of command ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 26.

In a time-honored military tradition, Army Lt. Col. Alan Strange assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Europe & Africa from Army Lt. Col. Eduardo Rivera. The ceremony, held at the Armstong Club on Vogelweh, was officiated by Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly, commander of DLA Troop Support, headquartered in Philadelphia.

DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa is a key forward element of the Defense Logistics Agency, the Department of War’s combat logistics agency. The unit is responsible for providing supplies through four distinct supply chains: Subsistence, Clothing & Textiles, Medical and Construction & Equipment.

Kelly praised Rivera’s leadership over the past two years, noting his significant contributions to mission readiness in a complex environment.

“Your impact on two distinct theaters of operations has been profound,” Kelly said. “With you leading the charge over the last 24 months, Troop Support Europe & Africa has stood postured and fully prepared for mission success, even in the most highly contested logistics environments.”

During the ceremony, the passing of the unit colors from Rivera to Strange symbolized the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit and its mission.

Rivera, who is departing for an assignment at the U.S. Army War College, credited the success of his command to the dedication of his team.

“The team’s care, commitment and sense of duty drive them to go above and beyond,” Rivera said. “It has been an honor over these past two years to serve with this dedicated team of professionals.”

Strange was very excited to be part of the DLA Troop Support and DLA family.

“I look forward to carrying on the tradition of outstanding support to the Warfighters as a trusted mission partner. Warfighter Always!”