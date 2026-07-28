Mission Driven-People Powered: Dr. Barry Yates

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — The Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) is Mission-Driven and most importantly People-Powered! Today we highlight Dr. Barry Yates, an Instructional Systems Specialist who plays a central role in ensuring Navy medical personnel are trained with the most current, life-saving knowledge available.

A retired U.S. Army veteran, Yates joined NMFDC’s Education and Training directorate team in 2023 following nearly a decade working at the Defense Health Agency and the Combat Medic Course. Armed with a master’s and doctorate in education alongside a background in health science, he now manages life-cycle updates for Navy medicine courses across the fleet.

"Because medical practices evolve so rapidly, what we train this year or next year could be totally different in the years to come," Yates explained. "By modernizing our educational programs and anticipating future medical needs, we guarantee that the Navy's medical forces are ready to support Sailors, service members and their families across the globe."

We conduct comprehensive studies across multiple operational fronts to drive necessary curriculum overhauls to keep pace with rapid medical advancements, Yates added.

In support of the Navy’s “Get Real Get Better” mindset his team takes a self-critical, transparent approach to identifying where legacy training standards might fall short of current medical capabilities.

"We embrace the 'red' by being honest with ourselves about where legacy training may lag behind modern medical practices," Yates said. "Instead of just maintaining the status quo, we use collaborative problem-solving to remove learning barriers, update our standards, and ensure our learning teams are always focused on results-driven outcomes that directly enhance the warfighter's capabilities."

For Yates, the shift from soldier to Navy civilian employee was a seamless continuation of a lifetime dedicated to public service and team-oriented missions.

"I joined the Civil Service after retiring from the U.S. Army because I wanted to continue serving my country in a meaningful way," he said. "During my military career, I learned the profound value of teamwork and helping one another.”

Yates said it is a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated team here at NMFDC, continuously striving to provide the best possible education and preparation for our military medical personnel. While his work keeps him focused on forward-thinking educational design, Yates stays grounded off-duty through a passion for music and spending time with his wife and eight grandchildren.

Thank you, Dr. Yates, for keeping our Navy Medical Sailors highly trained and ready!