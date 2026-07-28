Bill of Rights Institute and Founding Forward Host Summer Debate and Leadership Institute

High Schoolers from around the Country Join Immersive Program to Strengthen Civic Knowledge, Leadership, and Debate Skills

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from across the US recently participated in the Debate and Leadership Institute , a five-day program hosted in partnership with the Bill of Rights Institute and Founding Forward , leading civic education nonprofits that guide teachers and students in American history, civics, and the principles and practice of citizenship and self-government.Debate and Leadership Institute invites rising 10th through 12th graders to Founding Forward’s campus at Valley Forge, PA, where they participate in workshops, Socratic dialogue, and collaborative learning to strengthen their debate, reasoning, and rhetorical skills. Participants also visit nearby historic sites, including Valley Forge National Historic Park and Independence Hall, to explore leadership in American history.Through the Debate and Leadership Institute, young people build the knowledge, virtues, and skills to engage meaningfully in American civic life and grow as leaders.“We want students to think of themselves as leaders first and foremost and understand debate as a way of learning to use their voice to build arguments, persuade others, and develop better listening skills,” Bill of Rights Institute Chief Program Officer Stan Swim said. “Instead of taking debate as a competition and end in itself, we use it as a vehicle for students to think about their own character and practice how they use their voice to make the kind of change they want to see in the world around them.”Bryce Herold, a student debater from Ohio, observed: “Leadership isn’t just about rising in the ranks and stepping up when its needed—it’s also about stepping back, listening to people around you, and inspiring others to build themselves up.”Debate and Leadership Institute teaches students to analyze ideas, communicate across differences, and defend their views with confidence, while building camaraderie with a diverse cohort and practicing respectful disagreement.Emmerson Raimundi, a student from New York, noted, “I learned that debate is not just disagreeing—it’s about reaching common ground. Everyone’s going to disagree, but it’s where you meet in the middle that really matters.”“One of the most remarkable things I’ve seen come out of the students is that they understand the rules of civility,” Ellen Resnek, Chief Program Officer at Founding Forward remarked. “They understand how to have civil dialogue and how to acknowledge other opinions.”The week culminated in a final debate tournament at the historic Union League of Philadelphia on July 24, where students debated in teams of two whether Congress should be required to authorize the deployment of national security forces into states. Students were required to argue for or against Congressional authorization by building their case using a variety of supporting evidence, including the constitutional system of checks and balances, historical and legal precedent, and matters of public safety and security and the protection of civil liberties.“Over the course of this week, I’ve seen students learn how to make good, concise arguments with confidence, but also learn how to be gracious in debate, respect their opponents, and to sometimes be convinced that maybe they weren’t right about what they thought,” Joseph Fay, Founding Forward’s Chief Operating Officer reflected. “This is a really powerful thing for young students, and honestly, for all Americans.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that teaches history and civics, guiding teachers and students to engage in the principles, ideas, and practices of self-government and our shared civic life through market-leading curricula and educational programs. To learn more, visit mybri.org.Founding Forward is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity formed by merging The Union League Legacy Foundation and Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. It informs and engages citizens through educational experiences grounded in American history, enabling students, teachers, and communities to understand and practice the principles of American citizenship. To learn more, visit foundingforward.org.

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