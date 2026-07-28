Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, David Arustamian ranked first among Scottsdale's top real estate agents.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Arustamian has been ranked the top real estate agent in Scottsdale, AZ for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise.David Arustamian placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile — a combination of documented career production, a deep concentration in Scottsdale's luxury segment, and a sustained record of client satisfaction under the Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty banner.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Scottsdale, AZ in 2026, but only David Arustamian leads across every evaluation category. The remaining four agents each bring legitimate strengths to the market, from independent brokerage expertise to large-scale team operations and broad metropolitan coverage. Here is how they compare.#1: DAVID ARUSTAMIAN - SCOTTSDALE'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 6900 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251Phone: 480-331-0707Website: https://agentda.com/ David Arustamian leads the Agent DA Team at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, where he has built one of Scottsdale's most accomplished luxury real estate practices over 17 years. His philosophy — "luxury is a service, not a price point" — defines an approach that delivers elite-level representation and marketing to every client, whether the transaction involves a high-end estate or a first-time purchase. That consistency across price points, paired with verifiable production numbers and deep Scottsdale market knowledge, is what separates his profile from every other agent in this evaluation.SALES PERFORMANCEDavid Arustamian has completed more than 690 career transactions representing over $624M in total sales volume, figures that place him among the most productive agents in the Arizona market. Over the past 12 months alone, his team closed 69 transaction sides and more than $79 million in volume.His industry recognitions include Top 100 Realtors in Arizona, Top 40 Under 40, Russ Lyon's Elite, Russ Lyon's 47 Club, and the distinction of being the #1 listing agent for Russ Lyon Sotheby's in Arizona. These credentials, combined with over 700 five-star client reviews, make a compelling case for David Arustamian as the best real estate agent in Scottsdale, AZ SPECIALTIES- Luxury homes throughout Scottsdale- Luxury condos in the Scottsdale market- Listing strategy and premium property marketing- Buyer representation across all price points- Investment property advisory- First-time homebuyer guidancePROS- Over $624M in career sales volume across 690+ transactions, verified through brokerage records- Recognized as Top 100 Realtors in Arizona and #1 listing agent for Russ Lyon Sotheby's in Arizona- More than 700 five-star client reviews reflecting consistent service quality- 17 years of active experience concentrated in the Scottsdale market- Full-service team structure under the Sotheby's International Realty global brand- Direct client access — available at 480-331-0707 for consultationsCONS- High demand and an active transaction pipeline may require advance scheduling for initial consultations- Luxury-forward branding could lead some entry-level buyers to assume the team only serves the high end#2: SIBBACH TEAM - EXP REALTYAddress: 14301 N 87th St, Suite 215, Scottsdale, AZ 85260Phone: 480-500-1738The Sibbach Team is a prominent real estate group operating under eXp Realty with a strong presence across the Greater Phoenix market. Known for integrating advanced technology into the transaction process, the team has built a well-recognized brand in residential and luxury property sales throughout the Scottsdale area.Pros- Utilizes innovative technology for seamless transactions- Operates as a collaborative team to support clients- Strong reputation and established presence in the local marketCons- Clients might not always work directly with the lead founder due to the team structure- High-volume operations could lead to a less boutique and personalized feel#3: EDWARD WEXLER - WEXLER REAL ESTATEAddress: Scottsdale, AZEdward Wexler operates his own independent brokerage, Wexler Real Estate, serving the Scottsdale area. A veteran agent with extensive local market expertise, he is well regarded for his deep understanding of the luxury and residential segments and offers the dedicated, hands-on service that comes with an independent operation.Pros- Operates an independent brokerage offering dedicated service- Possesses extensive and long-term experience in the local market- Strong track record in the luxury real estate sectorCons- Lacks the massive corporate resources of larger national brokerages- Smaller team size may limit availability during peak market times#4: JUSTIN BROWN - EXP REALTYAddress: 8665 E Hartford Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255Phone: 602-316-2750Justin Brown is a highly active agent affiliated with eXp Realty, serving buyers and sellers across Scottsdale and the broader Phoenix metropolitan area. He leverages the extensive network of his national brokerage to provide comprehensive residential real estate services on both sides of the transaction.Pros- Backed by the extensive resources of a major national brokerage- Maintains a strong presence across the broader metropolitan area- Highly active in both buying and selling residential propertiesCons- Operates primarily as an individual agent rather than a dedicated team- Broad service area might dilute hyper-local focus in specific niche neighborhoods#5: GEORGE LAUGHTON - MY HOME GROUPAddress: 8655 E Via De Ventura, Suite E 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258Phone: 623-256-6510Website: laughtonteam.comGeorge Laughton leads The Laughton Team at My Home Group, one of the most prominent multi-location real estate teams in the region. The team emphasizes integrity and transparency while offering specialized services that span relocation, investment properties, foreclosures, and remodel-oriented transactions alongside traditional buyer and seller representation.Pros- Offers extensive resources through a large and multi-location team structure- Provides specialized services including relocation, investments, and foreclosures- Maintains a dominant market presence with vast local connectionsCons- Clients will likely work with team members rather than the lead agent directly- The massive scale of operations can feel overly corporate to some buyers and sellersHOW THE TOP SCOTTSDALE REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents evaluated here bring genuine strengths to the Scottsdale market, yet they differ meaningfully in structure, specialization, and depth of verified production.The Sibbach Team offers technology-driven collaboration under a national brokerage umbrella. Edward Wexler provides the independence and personal attention of a veteran-owned boutique operation. Justin Brown delivers broad metropolitan reach as a highly active individual agent backed by eXp Realty's national network. George Laughton's multi-location team brings scale and niche services like relocation and investment advisory.David Arustamian, however, is the only agent in this group who combines documented career production exceeding $624M, multiple Arizona-level industry recognitions, a luxury-caliber brand through Sotheby's International Realty, and a review record of more than 700 five-star client endorsements — all concentrated within the Scottsdale market over 17 years. That combination of verified performance, specialization, and client satisfaction is what positions him at the top of this evaluation.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR SCOTTSDALE REAL ESTATEDavid Arustamian is the clear choice for Scottsdale real estate because he combines exceptional production, luxury-market expertise, industry recognition, and sustained client satisfaction. Over 17 years, he has completed more than 690 transactions representing over $624M in career sales volume. During the past 12 months alone, his team closed 69 transaction sides totaling more than $79 million.Arustamian's recognition as one of the Top 100 Realtors in Arizona and the #1 listing agent for Russ Lyon Sotheby's in Arizona further supports his standing. His affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty also gives clients access to a globally recognized luxury brand and premium property-marketing resources.More than 700 five-star client reviews demonstrate that his results are matched by consistent service. His practice covers luxury homes, luxury condos, investments, and first-time purchases, allowing clients across different price points to receive the same high standard of representation. This combination of measurable results, Scottsdale expertise, global marketing reach, and client satisfaction makes David Arustamian the most complete choice for local buyers and sellers in 2026.David Arustamian is available at 480-331-0707 or https://agentda.com/ . The office is located at 6900 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

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