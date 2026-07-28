U.S. Department of Education Investigates Districts in Washington and Colorado to Protect Parental Rights Laws and Uphold Title IX

Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s (the Department’s) Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) launched parental rights investigations into Bethel School District in Washington and Denver Public Schools in Colorado for alleged violations of the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA). The Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will also determine whether Denver Public Schools violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).

The Department will investigate recent reports that a high school in Bethel School District exposed students to vials of testosterone – a controlled substance often prescribed for so-called “gender transitioning” – as part of a “Pride Month” display in June. Local police eventually removed the display due to the health and safety concerns associated with restricted drugs being left unattended so close to minor students. These reports raise serious concerns, including whether Bethel School District teachers and school administrators encourage students to undergo medical procedures without parental consent. SPPO will also investigate whether the District allows parents to view instructional materials upon request and if parents were given the opportunity to opt their children out of surveys, examinations, or any other type of evaluation for which PPRA requires parental consent.

The Department is also investigating incidents that took place at a Denver Public Schools high school involving a teacher who allegedly required students of the same sex to kiss each other in front of the classroom as part of a class assignment. Parents are entitled by law to be notified if their children will be surveyed or evaluated on sensitive information about sex behaviors or attitudes. SPPO will investigate whether parents were notified about this student evaluation and whether parent or student opt-outs or complaints were ignored. Additionally, OCR will investigate whether the District appropriately responded to the incident, consistent with the requirements of Title IX.

“Shocking reports from across the country indicate that our kids are being subjected to inappropriate material, surveys, and events in schools, and parents’ fundamental right to review such materials and opt their children out of these suggestive activities appear to be disregarded in the process.” said Frank Miller, Director of the Student Privacy Policy Office. “Parents must be the decision-makers in matters impacting the most intimate parts of their children’s lives. Parents – not school officials – know best when it comes to their children. SPPO will thoroughly investigate these reports, and any similar reports, to protect parental rights and authority in education.”

“Schools have an obligation prevent and address sexual assault. Yet in Colorado, school personnel are alleged to have compelled the sexual assault of minor students by forcing them to engage in blatantly sexualized conduct in class,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “It is abhorrent and the Trump Administration will fully investigate this perverse incident to protect students’ safety and vigorously uphold students’ rights across America.”

Background

The Department recognized National Parents’ Day on July 26, 2026, honoring the important role parents play in their children’s lives and education. Throughout this week, the Department will be announcing significant actions ensuring the enforcement of federal parental rights laws across the country. Yesterday, the Department, alongside the U.S. Department of Justice, took steps to crack down on school districts secretly “transitioning” students and hiding it from parents. Secretary McMahon announced these actions on Fox News.

PPRA is a federal law enforced by SPPO. PPRA gives parents notice and opt-out rights when a school administers surveys, evaluations, or questionnaires asking students for certain sensitive, private information about students and their families. Additionally, parents must be notified before any medical examinations or mental health screenings. PPRA also grants parents the right to review all school curriculum and education programming upon request.

Title IX is enforced by the Department’s OCR and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

Violations of PPRA and/or Title IX can result in termination of an educational entity’s Federal funding.