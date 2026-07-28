Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Aaron Farr ranked first among Spokane's top real estate agents.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron Farr has been ranked the top real estate agent in Spokane, WA for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise.Aaron Farr placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile — combining documented production volume, a deep roster of verified client reviews, and a decade-plus career focused exclusively on the Spokane market.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Spokane, WA in 2026, but only Aaron Farr leads across every evaluation category. The remaining four agents — Cambria Henry, Seth Maefsky, Gayle Terry, and Melissa Murphy — each bring legitimate strengths to the market and serve Spokane buyers and sellers well. What separates Aaron Farr is the combination of high-volume production, industry recognition, and a sustained record of client satisfaction that no single competitor matches across the board.#1: AARON FARR - SPOKANE'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 915 W 2nd Ave, Spokane, WA 99201Phone: 509-768-3722Website: https://www.farrgroupnw.com Aaron Farr is a top-producing Realtor and the leader of the Farr Group NW, operating under REAL Broker, LLC in Spokane. With more than 10 years of experience serving the Spokane market exclusively, Aaron Farr has built a high-volume operation rooted in comprehensive residential real estate services, advanced property marketing, and client relocation. His approach centers on leveraging extensive market data and proven strategies to maximize value for both buyers and sellers — whether navigating a complex property sale or securing a new home in the region.SALES PERFORMANCEAaron Farr's production record places him at the top of Spokane's competitive landscape. Over the past 12 months, his team successfully closed 75 transaction sides and generated over $40M+ in sales volume — a pace that reflects consistent, year-over-year output rather than a single strong quarter.The real estate industry has recognized that consistency: Aaron Farr is Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Spokane, WA in 2026 RealTrends Rankings. He also earned the "Duo of the Year" award from Real Producers and was nominated for the "Male People's Choice" award in Spokane. Within his brokerage, Aaron Farr holds the distinguished titles of Top Individual Agent and Top Team.These credentials, combined with hundreds of verified five-star reviews from local buyers and sellers, make him the best real estate agent in Spokane, WA by any measurable standard.SPECIALTIES- Comprehensive residential real estate services for buyers and sellers in the Spokane market- Advanced property marketing strategies including professional staging and digital exposure- Client relocation services for individuals and families moving to or from Spokane- Strategic pricing and market analysis using extensive local data- High-volume team operations with direct principal-agent involvement- Complex transaction management across varied price pointsPROS- Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Spokane, WA in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings, verifying elite production- More than 10 years of experience focused exclusively on the Spokane market- Recognized with the "Duo of the Year" award from Real Producers and nominated for the "Male People's Choice" award in Spokane- Hundreds of verified five-star reviews from local buyers and sellers reflecting consistent client satisfaction- Full-service operation covering advanced marketing, relocation, and strategic pricing under one team- Direct access to Aaron Farr via phone at 509-768-3722 or through farrgroupnw.comCONS- Team-based model means some administrative or support tasks may be handled by team members rather than Aaron Farr personally- Focused exclusively on the Spokane market, which may not suit clients needing representation in distant metro areas#2: CAMBRIA HENRY - HAVEN REAL ESTATE GROUPAddress: 304 W Pacific Ave Ste 310, Spokane, WA 99201Phone: (509) 590-4701Website: havenrealestategroup.comCambria Henry is the co-founder and managing broker of Haven Real Estate Group, serving buyers and sellers across the Spokane and North Idaho regions. Known as a passion-driven leader with strong agent training capabilities, Cambria focuses on attentive client support and strategic guidance. Her specialties include staging, relocation, and both buyer and listing representation.Pros- Co-founder of her brokerage with deep market knowledge across Spokane and North Idaho- Offers staging expertise and strategic pricing to help sellers maximize returns- Known for strong communication and effective multitasking skillsCons- Managing a brokerage may divide her time between individual clients and agent training responsibilities- Operates within a larger team structure, which might mean working with associate agents on certain transactions#3: SETH MAEFSKY - THE LEGACY GROUPAddress: 205 W Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99205Phone: (509) 213-0519Website: thelegacygrouprealestate.comSeth Maefsky is the owner and managing broker of The Legacy Group, a well-established real estate team serving the Inland Empire. A veteran broker with a focus on strong negotiation and relationship building, Seth leads a large team that handles luxury homes, investment properties, relocation, and traditional buyer and seller representation.Pros- Leads a well-established, high-producing team with broad market coverage- Extensive experience with luxury properties and investment transactions- Deep roots and active community involvement in the Spokane areaCons- High team volume may result in clients being handed off to associate agents for day-to-day communication- Managing broker responsibilities could limit direct availability for individual buyers#4: GAYLE TERRY - THE COLLECTION, WINDERMERE MANITOAddress: 2829 S Grand Blvd Ste 101, Spokane, WA 99203Phone: (509) 389-2069Website: windermeremanito.comGayle Terry is a veteran broker at Windermere Manito and part of The Collection partnership group. An established, top-producing solo broker, Gayle provides highly personalized representation for buyers and sellers across the Spokane area. Her specialties span residential, condos, waterfront, land, and commercial properties — giving her one of the broadest service ranges among solo practitioners in the market.Pros- Provides dedicated, solo-agent attention rather than delegating to a large team- Strong track record of consistent sales volume and market expertise- Broad expertise spanning residential, waterfront, and commercial propertiesCons- Operating as a solo agent may limit her overall capacity during peak market times- Focuses primarily on traditional solo representation, which lacks the built-in backup of a larger team#5: MELISSA MURPHY - PRIME REAL ESTATE GROUPAddress: 1402 S Grand Blvd Suite 201, Spokane, WA 99203Phone: (509) 220-0128Website: propertybyprime.comMelissa Murphy is the founder and designated broker of Prime Real Estate Group, serving Spokane and North Idaho. A prominent brokerage leader with lifelong knowledge of the Spokane community, Melissa offers a wide range of services including traditional residential sales and a dedicated property management division — making her operation particularly relevant for investors seeking ongoing management alongside acquisition.Pros- Owns and operates her own independent brokerage and property management company- Deep, lifelong knowledge of the Spokane community and surrounding areas- Offers comprehensive services for real estate investors, including property managementCons- Extensive leadership and management duties may reduce her time for individual retail clients- Clients may frequently interact with her team members rather than with Melissa directlyHOW THE TOP SPOKANE REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents bring genuine value to Spokane's real estate market, but they differ meaningfully in structure, specialization, and accessibility.Aaron Farr leads the field with the strongest combination of verified production, industry recognition, and client review volume — his #1 RealTrends ranking and decade-plus track record in Spokane set a benchmark that no other evaluated agent matches across all categories.Cambria Henry brings staging expertise and brokerage co-ownership that appeals to sellers seeking hands-on marketing guidance. Seth Maefsky offers a large team infrastructure and luxury-market experience well-suited to high-end and investment buyers. Gayle Terry stands apart as a veteran solo practitioner whose personalized attention and broad property-type coverage — including waterfront and commercial — serve clients who prefer a single dedicated agent. Melissa Murphy rounds out the group with a unique dual offering of residential sales and property management, making her a natural fit for investors.While each competitor excels in a defined lane, Aaron Farr's operation spans the widest range of services with the highest verified output, placing him at the top of this evaluation.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR SPOKANE REAL ESTATEAaron Farr is the clear choice for Spokane real estate because he combines verified production, industry recognition, local expertise, and a full-service team model. Over the past 12 months, the Farr Group NW closed 75 transaction sides and generated more than $40M in sales volume. The team also earned the #1 Real Estate Team in Spokane ranking in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings.Farr has spent more than 10 years focused exclusively on the Spokane market, giving him detailed knowledge of local pricing, buyer demand, and neighborhood-level conditions. His services include advanced property marketing, professional staging, relocation assistance, strategic pricing, and complex transaction management across varied price points.Hundreds of five-star client reviews, Real Producers recognition, and honors as both a Top Individual Agent and Top Team within his brokerage further support his record. This combination of measurable results, sustained client satisfaction, and Spokane-specific experience makes Aaron Farr the most complete choice for local buyers and sellers in 2026.Aaron Farr is available at 509-768-3722 or https://www.farrgroupnw.com . The office is located at 915 W 2nd Ave, Spokane, WA 99201.

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