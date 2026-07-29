States Introduce Surety Bond Requirements for Vaping (ENDS) Manufacturers to Curb Contraband Sales

States are starting to implement surety bond requirements on manufacturers of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The first two states include Pennsylvania and Mississippi.

Pennsylvania and Mississippi lead the way with new bonding regulations to ensure compliance and consumer safety.

We’ve seen states implement similar surety bond requirements as cannabis was legalized. I expect more states to follow Pennsylvania and Mississippi’s regulations for ENDS manufacturers” — Jason O’Leary

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - July 28, 2026 - Electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) manufacturers are beginning to see more state regulations in the form of surety bond requirements to help curb illegal selling of devices and contraband use. Pennsylvania and Mississippi are among the first states to require surety bonds for manufacturers.The use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (vaping devices) has grown steadily year over year. Beyond the steady growth of vaping use, states have discovered manufacturers adding significantly more nicotine to their formulations in the devices. According to the Truth Initiative,"...flavored disposable vapes, most popular with youth, deliver higher concentrations of nicotine, more puffs per device, and formulations that make it easier for young people to consume large amounts of nicotine." - Truth InitiativeThis is one among maybe reasons state governments are beginning to put more licensing requirements in place. The surety bond requirement is referred to as a compliance bond, used to hold manufacturers accountable to:- Following the state tobacco regulations including pre-market tobacco product marketing authorization requirements- Avoid selling illegal, uncertified, and contraband vaping productsThe surety bond can also help the state pay for any legal fees associated with charges against a manufacturer.The Pennsylvania electronic nicotine delivery system bond amount has been set at $50,000. The Mississippi electronic nicotine delivery system bond amount is $25,000 and is only required for out-of-state manufacturers. Many of the manufacturers of these vaping products are located outside the United States.“We’ve seen states implement similar surety bond requirements as cannabis was legalized across the nation. I expect more states to follow Pennsylvania and Mississippi’s regulations for ENDS manufacturers,” says Jason O’Leary, Managing Partner at Surety Bonds Direct About Surety Bonds DirectSurety Bonds Direct helps individuals, professionals, and businesses of all sizes fulfill their surety bond requirements for the lowest possible price. More than 100,000 customers trust Surety Bonds Direct as their surety bond provider. Founded in 2015, Surety Bonds Direct is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.

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