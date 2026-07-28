Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group Proudly Sponsors Pittsburgh Riverhounds Italian Heritage Night

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame

Michael Battalini and Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group proudly support Italian Heritage Night, celebrating the culture and traditions that shaped Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group Proudly Sponsors Pittsburgh Riverhounds Italian Heritage NightSEWICKLEY, Pa. — Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group (PWMG), a locally owned retirement planning firm serving Western Pennsylvania, is proud to sponsor Italian Heritage Night with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, celebrating the rich history, traditions, and lasting contributions of the Italian-American community.As an Italian-American-owned business, PWMG believes in honoring the values that have defined generations of Italian families—faith, family, hard work, perseverance, generosity, and giving back to the community. Those same values continue to guide the firm's relationships with clients and its commitment to Western Pennsylvania."Supporting Italian Heritage Night is about much more than sponsoring a soccer match," said Michael Battalini, RFC, President and CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group. "It's an opportunity to celebrate the generations of Italian Americans whose sacrifices, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication helped build the Pittsburgh region into what it is today. We are honored to stand alongside the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and so many outstanding organizations that work year-round to preserve our heritage and strengthen our community."Battalini serves on the Board of Directors of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame – Pittsburgh Chapter , where he works alongside fellow board members to recognize the accomplishments of Italian-American athletes, leaders, and community members while preserving their stories for future generations."My Italian heritage has always been an important part of who I am," Battalini said. "Whether it's through my family, my business, or my service to the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, I believe it's important that we continue celebrating the traditions, values, and culture that have made such a lasting impact on Pittsburgh."Italian Heritage Night brings together families, community organizations, local businesses, and soccer fans from across the region to celebrate the culture and traditions that continue to enrich Western Pennsylvania. The event reflects the same sense of pride, unity, and community that has long been at the heart of Pittsburgh's Italian-American neighborhoods.For PWMG, sponsoring Italian Heritage Night is another way to invest in the community it proudly serves. Beyond retirement planning, the firm is committed to supporting charitable organizations, educational initiatives, cultural events, and community programs that help make Western Pennsylvania a stronger place to live, work, and raise a family."We're proud to support an event that celebrates our heritage while bringing people together," Battalini added. "I encourage everyone—whether you're Italian by heritage, Italian at heart, or simply proud to call Pittsburgh home—to join us for a great evening of soccer, community, and celebration."About Pittsburgh Wealth Management GroupPittsburgh Wealth Management Group (PWMG) is an independent retirement planning firm based in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. The firm specializes in retirement income planning, guaranteed lifetime income strategies, principal protection, Medicare guidance, Social Security planning, and wealth preservation. Through education, personalized planning, and long-term relationships built on trust, PWMG helps individuals and families throughout Western Pennsylvania prepare for retirement with confidence.About Michael BattaliniMichael Battalini, RFC, is the President and CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group. A graduate of Quigley Catholic High School and Robert Morris University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Battalini has built his career serving individuals and families throughout Western Pennsylvania.In addition to leading PWMG, Battalini serves on the Board of Directors of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame – Pittsburgh Chapter, helping preserve and promote the legacy of Italian Americans in sports and the broader community. His civic involvement reflects a lifelong commitment to family, faith, community service, and the values that have shaped Pittsburgh's Italian-American heritage.For more information about Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, visit www.PWMG1.com or call 412-801-SAFE (7233).

Financial Freedom with Tom Hegna Podcast | Ep. 12 | Michael Battalini

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.