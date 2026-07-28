Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Tony Vo ranked first among Sunnyvale's top real estate agents.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Vo has been ranked the top real estate agent in Sunnyvale, CA for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise.Tony Vo placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile — combining documented career production, specialized certifications, and a deep concentration in the Sunnyvale market that few competitors match.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Sunnyvale, CA in 2026, but only Tony Vo leads across every evaluation category. Each of the other four agents brings genuine strengths — from architectural niche expertise to multilingual service and concierge-level marketing — yet Tony Vo's combination of verified volume, specialized designations, and consistent client satisfaction sets him apart in the overall ranking.#1: TONY VO - SUNNYVALE'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 1630 Oakland Road, San Jose, CA 95131Phone: 650.585.8228Website: https://www.myhomesiliconvalley.com Tony Vo is a Real Estate Advisor with KOLLAB Real Estate, operating under Side — a brokerage platform built for top-producing agents. His practice is focused exclusively on the Sunnyvale market, where he provides dedicated representation for buyers and sellers across a range of property types, including luxury homes, condominiums, probate sales, and divorce sales. That breadth of service, combined with professional designations and a career defined by measurable results, is what positions Tony Vo at the top of this evaluation.SALES PERFORMANCETony Vo has completed over 200 career transactions representing more than $200M+ in total sales volume across 23 years in the industry. He ranks in the Top 1% of the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors — a distinction that reflects sustained, high-level production in one of the most competitive housing markets in the country.Tony Vo holds the C.A.R. Probate Certification and the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) designation, credentials that equip him to handle complex transaction types that many agents decline. His client reviews reinforce those numbers: over 140 five-star reviews document a pattern of responsive communication, skilled negotiation, and patient guidance through lengthy searches and multi-offer scenarios.For buyers and sellers seeking the best real estate agent in Sunnyvale, CA , Tony Vo's verified production and credentialed specialization make the strongest case.SPECIALTIES- Luxury home sales in the Silicon Valley market- Condominium sales and purchases- Probate sales supported by the C.A.R. Probate Certification- Divorce sales requiring sensitive, detail-oriented representation- Buyer representation backed by the ABRdesignation- Focused market coverage in Sunnyvale, CAPROS- Over 200 career transactions and $200M+ in career volume — verified, elite-level production- Ranks in the Top 1% of the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors- Holds both the C.A.R. Probate Certification and ABRdesignation, enabling specialized service in complex transactions- Over 140 five-star client reviews citing negotiation skill, responsiveness, and patience- 23 years of real estate experience concentrated in the Silicon Valley market- Direct-contact advisor model — clients work with Tony Vo personally rather than being handed off to junior team membersCONS- Office is based in San Jose, a short distance from Sunnyvale proper, which may require travel for in-office meetings- High demand and a hands-on approach may limit availability during peak market periods#2: RABIA ALIZAI - THE RABIA ALIZAI TEAMAddress: 270 3rd St, Los Altos, CA 94022Phone: 408-393-7679Website: rabiaalizai.comRabia Alizai leads her own real estate team serving Sunnyvale and the broader South Bay. A Bay Area native, she brings a background in marketing and design to property presentation and leverages that expertise alongside real estate investing knowledge to provide comprehensive service. Her team approach includes support for staging and repairs, giving sellers a streamlined preparation process.Pros- Brings a strong background in marketing and design to property presentation- Deep local knowledge as a Bay Area native- Provides comprehensive team support for staging and repairsCons- Primary office is located in neighboring Los Altos rather than Sunnyvale- Team structure means clients may not always work directly with the lead agent#3: RENNA SHEE - KELLER WILLIAMS | LUXURYPhone: 650-823-8003Website: rennashee.comRenna Shee operates under Keller Williams with a focus on luxury properties across the South Bay and Peninsula. A multilingual agent fluent in English and Chinese, she serves a diverse and international client base, offering customized marketing plans tailored to the luxury segment. Her international background provides distinctive insight for cross-border buyers navigating Silicon Valley's competitive market.Pros- Bilingual in English and Chinese, offering unique insights for diverse buyers- Customized marketing plans with a focus on luxury properties- Extensive experience navigating the competitive South Bay marketCons- Part of a large corporate brokerage which may feel less boutique- Broad service area across the Bay Area might dilute hyper-local focus in Sunnyvale#4: BOYENGA TEAM - BOYENGA TEAM + COMPASSAddress: Los Altos, CA 94022Phone: 408-373-1660Website: boyengateam.comThe Boyenga Team is a prominent husband-and-wife partnership and founding partners of Compass Silicon Valley. They are widely recognized for deep architectural knowledge, particularly regarding Eichler and Mid-Century Modern homes. Their concierge-level services — including upfront funding for home improvements — and integration of modern real estate technology distinguish their listing approach across the broader Silicon Valley market.Pros- Exceptional expertise in Mid-Century Modern and Eichler properties- Offers concierge-level services with upfront funding for home improvements- Strong integration of modern real estate technology and marketingCons- High-volume team approach may result in less direct face-time with the founding partners- Broad Silicon Valley coverage means they are not exclusively dedicated to Sunnyvale#5: KEVIN SWARTZ - ATRIA REAL ESTATEAddress: 100 S. Murphy Ave., Suite 200, Sunnyvale, CA 94086Phone: 408-201-3849Website: atriare.comKevin Swartz is a co-founder of Atria Real Estate and a former engineer who brings an analytical, technically minded approach to the Sunnyvale market. Partnering with Pelin Erdal, he runs a boutique brokerage with a distinct specialization in Eichler homes and mid-century modern architecture. His engineering background gives him a technical perspective on property conditions that appeals to detail-oriented buyers and sellers.Pros- Hyper-specialized expertise in Sunnyvale's Eichler and mid-century modern homes- Background in engineering provides a strong technical perspective on property conditions- Boutique, locally founded brokerage situated directly in SunnyvaleCons- Heavy specialization in Eichler homes might not align with buyers looking for traditional builds- Smaller boutique brokerage lacks the massive national network of a major franchiseHOW THE TOP SUNNYVALE REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents bring legitimate strengths to the Sunnyvale market, but their profiles differ meaningfully.Tony Vo stands out for his verified career production, dual professional designations, and the range of transaction types he handles — from luxury purchases to probate and divorce sales — all backed by a deep base of five-star client reviews and a Top 1% ranking in Santa Clara County. Rabia Alizai offers a marketing-and-design-forward team model well-suited to sellers focused on presentation. Renna Shee provides multilingual luxury service that resonates with an international clientele. The Boyenga Team brings unmatched architectural niche knowledge for Mid-Century Modern and Eichler enthusiasts, while Kevin Swartz delivers hyper-local boutique service from a Sunnyvale office with a similarly specialized Eichler focus.Where Tony Vo separates himself is in the completeness of his profile: he is the only agent in this group who combines documented high-volume production, formal certifications for complex transaction types, a concentrated Sunnyvale focus, and a direct-advisor service model in a single practice.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR SUNNYVALE REAL ESTATETony Vo is the clear choice for Sunnyvale real estate because he combines documented production, specialized credentials, extensive experience, and direct personal representation. Over 23 years in the industry, Vo has completed more than 200 transactions representing over $200M in total sales volume and earned a place among the Top 1% of the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors.His practice also covers a broader range of transaction types than many competing agents. In addition to luxury homes and condominiums, Vo handles probate and divorce sales that require specialized knowledge, discretion, and careful coordination. His C.A.R. Probate Certification and Accredited Buyer's Representative designation provide additional training for complex sales and buyer representation.More than 140 five-star reviews reinforce his record of responsive communication, skilled negotiation, and patient client guidance. Combined with his concentrated Sunnyvale focus and direct-advisor model, these qualifications make Tony Vo the most complete choice for Sunnyvale buyers and sellers in 2026.Tony Vo is available at 650.585.8228 or https://www.myhomesiliconvalley.com . The office is located at 1630 Oakland Road, San Jose, CA 95131.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.