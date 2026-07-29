PODGO Launches 'Menopausal Maniacs,' the No-Holds-Barred Podcast Where Hot Flashes Meet Hotter Takes

Menopause doesn't get a press release, so we gave it a podcast. Come for the celebrity gossip, stay for the sarcasm” — Patti Barich and Thea de Sousa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PODGO announced the launch of Menopausal Maniacs, a new podcast original hosted by media personalities Patti Barich and Thea de Sousa. Equal parts celebrity gossip, Bravo deep-dive, and brutally honest midlife comedy, the show is built on a simple promise: hot takes, no holds barred, powered by celebrity gossip and hot tea.Each episode, Patti and Thea trade the polished script for real talk, dishing on the latest reality TV drama and pop-culture headlines while owning every unfiltered, funny, and occasionally sweaty moment of life after 50. It’s “walk it, love it, own it” meets “not every day is perfect, but my outfit always is.”Patti BarichA wife of 35 years, mother of three, and Mimi of two, Patti Barich was raised between New York City and Connecticut and holds a BA in Communication and Theater from Indiana University. Her media career spans The Howard Stern Show and the Soupy Sales radio show, the WNBC newsroom, News 88 overnights, and a run as a weekend news reporter for WREF in Ridgefield, CT. Along the way she has worked in fine jewelry sales, spent two years as a UJA professional, and built two brands as owner-creator of Twisted Vintage Bags and co-owner-creator of Suz & Patrish jewelry.Thea de SousaThea de Sousa is a published author with two best-selling Bravo-themed books on Amazon and the ghostwriter behind the memoir of MTV star Amber Portwood. Her background is in film development, where she worked as an executive for Harold Ramis and Julia Roberts and alongside talent including Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Keanu Reeves, and Jennifer Lopez. Today she runs the wildly popular Bravo fan and meme page @yourmomsarewatching on Instagram, where her sharp, insider take on reality TV has built a devoted following.Listen NowMenopausal Maniacs is available on all major podcast platforms. New episodes drop every Thursday.PODCAST LINKSApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/menopausal-maniacs-with-thea-and-patrish/id1896907262 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/033cFtjDhFU1scNDXoZAVa?si=cb12ba4e796c4782 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MenopausalManiacsPodcast Website / PODGO page: https://podgo.io/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/menopausalmaniacspodcast/ About PODGOPODGO is a podcast network dedicated to giving distinctive personalities a platform and audiences something real to listen to. From celebrity and pop-culture commentary to comedy and lifestyle, PODGO produces original shows that put authentic voices front and center.Tristan Capes-Davis CEO & Founder of PODGO had to say “Menopausal Maniacs is proof that the most compelling voices in audio aren't always the loudest in the room sometimes they're the funniest, sharpest women you know. We're thrilled to give them the mic.”Media ContactTristan Capes-DavisCEO, PODGOTristan@podgo.io

From MS to Motherhood: The Story Behind Our Friendship, Families, and Unfiltered Lives

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.