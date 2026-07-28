Governor Hobbs Appoints Show Low Resident to Arizona Commission on the Arts

The Arizona Commission on the Arts announced today that Governor Katie Hobbs has appointed Cynthia Whipple, a choir and drama teacher at Show Low High School, to serve on the 15-member governing commission of the state’s arts agency.

Whipple assumes a seat previously held by Nicole Dahl, a Tucson resident first appointed to the commission in June 2023.

Commission members serve terms of three years and are chosen for their demonstrated ability, good judgment, and experience in arts-related fields. In addition, they are selected to ensure geographic and ethnic representation of all areas of the state. Commission members attend quarterly board meetings, chair review panels and approve grant awards, and formulate policy consistent with the 59-year old state agency’s enabling legislation.

In addition to the new appointment, Governor Hobbs re-appointed Ash Dahlke (Bisbee), Regina Ortega-Leonardi (Globe), and Otu Essen (Phoenix) to new terms on the arts commission.

About Cynthia Whipple

Cynthia is a native of Show Low, Arizona, and currently serves as the Choir and Drama Director at Show Low High School. A passionate music educator and advocate for the performing arts, she believes music has the power to transform lives and strengthen communities, particularly in rural Arizona.

She earned an Associate of Music degree from Eastern Arizona College and a Bachelor of Music degree from Brigham Young University–Hawaii in 2004. Since beginning her teaching career in 2004, Cynthia has served students in both the Joseph City and Show Low school districts, teaching a wide range of grade levels and musical disciplines.

Helping students discover their voices, develop confidence, and experience the lifelong impact of music is at the heart of her work as an educator. She is especially passionate about expanding access to the arts in rural communities and creating meaningful performance opportunities for young people. Musical theatre has become a defining part of her career, and she has directed or assisted in numerous productions.

Cynthia is an active member of the Arizona Music Educators Association, where she serves as the Northeast Region Choir Chair. In recognition of her dedication and impact, she was named the Arizona Choral Educators 2026 Choir Teacher of the Year and the 2019 White Mountain Barbershop Chorus Teacher of the Year.