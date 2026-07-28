NEW: Michael Whatley Campaigned At Church That Protected A Child Sex Predator for Decades

DC insider and Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley is being exposed for campaigning at a church that reportedly covered up for and protected an employee who was indicted for sexually abusing children.

[@ForwardCarolina]

Mickey McMahan was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting young girls for decades “through his work” as a piano player and basketball coach at the church. McMahan was arrested in 2024 for 26 child sex offense charges.

The Sylva Herald: “Other victims had reported their alleged assaults to church elders, the pastor, the principal and parents only to be silenced. […] ‘The church hid a lot of stuff.’”

This comes after Whatley’s repeated appointment of convicted child sex predator Harvey West continues to be in the spotlight, and as Whatley defends his biggest individual donor who was charged in a sex trafficking investigation.

###