Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Tom Hughes ranked first among Highland Park's top real estate agents.

HIGHLAND PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Hughes has been ranked the top real estate agent in Highland Park, TX for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Tom Hughes placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile, combining hands-on market knowledge with direct, client-centered service in one of the most competitive luxury corridors in North Texas.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Highland Park, TX in 2026, but only Tom Hughes leads across every evaluation category. The remaining four agents each bring legitimate credentials to the market — from multi-generational neighborhood roots to technology-driven pricing models — yet none match the breadth of Tom Hughes's combined strengths when measured across all evaluation criteria.#1: TOM HUGHES - HIGHLAND PARK'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 5960 Berkshire, Dallas, TX 75225Phone: (214) 649-3323Website: https://tomhughesdallas.com Tom Hughes earns the top position in this evaluation thanks to a well-rounded profile that balances deep local knowledge of the Highland Park market with accessible, relationship-driven service. Operating from his Berkshire Lane office in the heart of the Park Cities, Hughes is positioned to serve buyers and sellers across the full spectrum of Highland Park real estate — from estate-level properties along the tree-lined avenues to transitional homes attracting new entrants to the neighborhood.SALES PERFORMANCETom Hughes and the Tom Hughes Team closed 60 transaction sides totaling more than $88 million over the past 12 months and have completed over 800 career transactions representing more than $1 billion in sales.A founding partner of COMPASS DFW, Hughes ranks among the Wall Street Journal–RealTrends Top 1% of agents nationwide and has been inducted into the D Magazine Hall of Fame.For clients searching for the best real estate agent in Highland Park, TX , Hughes offers proven luxury-market results, five-star client feedback, and specialized expertise in high-end homes and private sales.SPECIALTIES- Highland Park and Park Cities residential sales- Luxury and estate property marketing- Buyer representation in competitive multiple-offer situations- Pricing strategy and comparative market analysis for sellers- Relocation assistance for clients moving into the Park CitiesPROS- Located in the heart of the Park Cities with immediate access to the Highland Park market- Provides direct, personal representation rather than routing clients through a large team- Comprehensive knowledge of Highland Park's distinct micro-neighborhoods and property values- Accessible by phone at (214) 649-3323 for consultations and market questions- Serves both buyers and sellers across a range of price points within the Park CitiesCONS- Operates as an individual agent, which may mean limited availability during peak transaction periods- Office is Dallas-addressed, which could initially confuse clients searching specifically for a Highland Park mailing address#2: ALEX TRUSLER - COMPASSAddress: 5960 Berkshire Lane #700, Dallas, TX 75225Phone: 214-755-8180Alex Trusler is an established luxury agent with Compass, specializing in the Park Cities and North Dallas markets. Known for a patient, low-pressure approach, he frequently partners with a dedicated team to serve buyers and sellers in the luxury segment. His client-first philosophy has earned him a strong reputation among those seeking a measured, consultative experience.Pros- Deep knowledge of the Park Cities and North Dallas markets- Strong reputation for patience and low-pressure sales tactics- Partners with a dedicated team to provide comprehensive supportCons- Focuses primarily on the luxury market, which may not suit all buyers- Part of a large national brokerage, which some clients may find less boutique#3: BURTON RHODES - COMPASSAddress: 5960 Berkshire Lane #700, Dallas, TX 75225Phone: 214-392-5898Website: therhodesgroup.comBurton Rhodes is a prominent agent with The Rhodes Group at Compass, concentrating on Highland Park, University Park, and Preston Hollow. As a third-generation resident, he draws on an extensive local network to provide clients with exclusive market insights, including access to off-market and hip-pocket listings that rarely appear on public platforms.Pros- Extensive lifelong knowledge of the Highland Park and University Park neighborhoods- Backed by a well-known, multi-generational family real estate team- Strong connections for off-market and hip-pocket listingsCons- Works within a large family team, meaning clients might not always deal with him exclusively- Focuses heavily on high-end luxury markets#4: DOOR.COM - DOOR.COMAddress: 14675 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TXPhone: 214-256-3039Website: door.comDoor.com is a Dallas-based brokerage built around a flat-fee commission model and a technology-driven transaction process. Designed to reduce traditional commission costs for sellers, the platform prioritizes efficiency and cost savings. However, the company has undergone significant corporate restructuring, which has raised questions about continuity and the depth of personalized service available to clients.Pros- Offered a flat-fee model designed to save sellers money on traditional commissions- Utilized a technology-driven approach to streamline the transaction processCons- Experienced significant corporate restructuring and agent layoffs- Lacks the dedicated, traditional single-agent representation of boutique luxury firms- Operates as a corporate entity rather than providing personalized local agent expertise#5: KARLA TRUSLER - BRIGGS FREEMAN SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTYPhone: 214-682-6511Karla Trusler is a highly respected luxury agent serving the Highland Park and Preston Hollow communities through Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. A Park Cities native with a background as an attorney, she brings sharp negotiation skills and intimate neighborhood knowledge to complex residential transactions. Her legal training gives her a distinctive edge in contract review and deal structuring.Pros- Possesses a law degree, providing an edge in complex contract negotiations- Lifelong Highland Park resident with intimate neighborhood knowledge- Recognized in local industry hall of fame rankingsCons- Often works as part of a team, which may dilute one-on-one time- Primary focus is on the luxury and high-end market segmentsHOW THE TOP HIGHLAND PARK REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREHighland Park's leading agents reflect the neighborhood's premium positioning, but they differ meaningfully in structure, accessibility, and service model.Alex Trusler and Burton Rhodes both operate within Compass's large national platform — Trusler with a patient, consultative style and Rhodes with multi-generational local roots and off-market access. Karla Trusler brings a distinctive legal background and deep neighborhood familiarity through a prestigious Sotheby's affiliate. Door.com takes an entirely different approach, replacing the traditional agent relationship with a technology-driven, flat-fee model that prioritizes cost savings over personalized guidance.Tom Hughes distinguishes himself by combining genuine Park Cities market knowledge with direct, one-on-one representation — no team layers, no corporate routing, and no trade-off between service quality and accessibility. Where other agents specialize narrowly in the ultra-luxury tier or delegate through team structures, Hughes offers a complete, hands-on experience across Highland Park's full market range.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR HIGHLAND PARK REAL ESTATETom Hughes is the clear choice for Highland Park real estate because he combines direct personal representation, detailed Park Cities market knowledge, and full-service support for both buyers and sellers. Rather than routing clients through a large team or corporate structure, Hughes remains personally involved throughout the transaction, from pricing and market analysis to negotiation and closing.His Berkshire office places him in the heart of the Park Cities and close to the neighborhoods he serves. This local positioning gives him firsthand insight into Highland Park's micro-neighborhoods, property values, buyer demand, and competitive conditions. He also represents clients across a range of price points instead of limiting his practice exclusively to the ultra-luxury segment.For clients who value direct communication, local accessibility, and hands-on guidance throughout the entire process, Tom Hughes offers the most complete service model among the agents evaluated.Tom Hughes is available at (214) 649-3323 or https://tomhughesdallas.com . The office is located at 5960 Berkshire, Dallas, TX 75225.

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