Corpus Christi Plastic Surgeon Highlights Growing Demand for Breast Implant Removal and Lift Procedures

Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa discusses the rising demand for breast implant removal and lift procedures for a more natural, rejuvenated look.

By addressing sagging and restoring a more youthful position, we can create results that look natural and feel balanced.” — Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A noticeable shift in cosmetic breast surgery trends is taking shape, according to Corpus Christi plastic surgeon Cassidy Hinojosa, MD of Coastal Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center. More patients are choosing to have their breast implants removed, often pairing the procedure with a breast lift to achieve a natural, rejuvenated look.A Shift Toward Natural Aesthetics“Over the past several years, I’ve seen a significant increase in patients who want their breast implants removed,” says Dr. Hinojosa. “Many are now prioritizing comfort, simplicity, and a more natural appearance that better reflects their current lifestyle.”Patients seek implant removal for a variety of reasons, including changes in personal preferences, physical comfort, or life stages such as pregnancy and weight fluctuations. Rather than replacing implants, many are opting to embrace their natural breast tissue, while still wanting to maintain an attractive shape and contour.For many of these individuals, combining implant removal with a breast lift offers a more comprehensive and satisfying outcome.Why Combine Implant Removal with a Breast Lift?Dr. Hinojosa explains that a breast lift, or mastopexy, is designed to elevate and firm the breasts by removing excess skin, tightening the surrounding tissue, and repositioning the nipple-areolar complex when needed. This approach can be especially beneficial after implant removal, when the skin and tissue may appear stretched or deflated.“A breast lift allows us to reshape the breast and improve overall contour after the implants are removed,” Dr. Hinojosa explains. “By addressing sagging and restoring a more youthful position, we can create results that look natural and feel balanced.”Depending on the patient’s anatomy and degree of sagging, a variety of lift techniques may be used to achieve optimal results, ranging from more subtle corrections to more comprehensive reshaping.Personalized Treatment for Optimal ResultsIdeal candidates are typically in good overall health and may be experiencing sagging, loss of firmness, or a deflated appearance due to aging, weight fluctuations, pregnancy, or breastfeeding. Dr. Hinojosa emphasizes that every procedure begins with a personalized consultation, during which she evaluates each patient’s anatomy, discusses their goals, and develops a customized treatment plan.“No two patients are exactly alike,” she says. “Taking the time to understand each person’s concerns allows us to recommend the most appropriate approach and deliver results that align with their vision.” As demand for implant removal and breast lift procedures continues to grow, Dr. Hinojosa remains committed to providing patient-centered care focused on safety, education, and natural-looking outcomes.About Cassidy Hinojosa, MDCassidy Hinojosa, MD is a board-certified plastic surgeon serving the Corpus Christi area, offering a range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the breasts, face, body, and skin. She graduated summa cum laude from Texas A&M University and earned her medical degree from the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine. Dr. Hinojosa completed a plastic surgery residency at the University of Missouri Hospital and is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, and the American Medical Association. Dr. Hinojosa is available for interview upon request.For more information about Coastal Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center, visit hinojosaplasticsurgery.com or facebook.com/dr.cassidyhinojosa, or find the practice on Instagram @dr.cassidyhinojosa.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.hinojosaplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/corpus-christi-plastic-surgeon-highlights-growing-demand-for-breast-implant-removal-and-lift-procedures/ ###Coastal Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center5920 Saratoga BlvdSuite #310Corpus Christi, TX 78414(361) 402-9819Rosemont Media

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