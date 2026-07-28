Warren County to host Back-to-School Career Fair in Glens Falls on August 12th

GLENS FALLS -- Looking for a career in education? Warren County Department of Workforce Development will host an school employment job fair on Wednesday, August 12h, 2026 that will feature many local school districts and educational organizations with dozens of available jobs.

Registration has opened for school districts, educational institutions, and child care centers with open positions. They can register for a free table at this link.

In addition to local employers, Warren County Career Center staff will be on hand to share information about their free services for job seekers and Warren County businesses.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 333 Glen Street, Glens Falls (the former Travelers Building), second floor Community Room. There is no charge or registration required for job seekers who would like to attend.

Job seekers are welcome to bring copies of their resume, as this is a great opportunity to get immediate feedback on your resume or to distribute to potential employers.

Those with questions can call the Career Center at 518-824-8875 for more details.

Log on to the Warren County Career Center website for more information about the agency’s services.

What: Warren County Back-to-School Career Fair

Who: Local school districts and educational organizations, along with Warren County Department of Workforce Development staff

When: Wednesday, August 12th, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 333 Glen Street, Glens Falls (former Travelers Building), Community Room, second floor

###