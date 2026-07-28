Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Dover

Date Posted: Tuesday, July 28th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have identified 27-year-old Aubrie Barnes, of Dover, Delaware, as the man who died in the single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Dover.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.