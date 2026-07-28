Evaluated on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local expertise, Regina Chen ranked first among Irvine's top real estate agents.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regina Chen has been ranked the top real estate agent in Irvine, CA for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Chen placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of her overall profile.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Irvine, CA in 2026, but only Regina Chen leads across every evaluation category. Each of the remaining four agents brings legitimate credentials and distinct strengths to the Irvine market — from luxury concierge services to investment-focused strategies — making this a competitive field worth examining closely.#1: REGINA CHEN - IRVINE'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 15333 Culver Drive, Irvine, CA 92604Phone: 714-866-9166Website: https://reginachengroup.com Regina Chen earns the top position in this evaluation based on her comprehensive real estate practice serving Irvine and the surrounding Orange County communities. Operating from her Culver Drive office in the heart of Irvine, Chen provides full-service representation for buyers and sellers navigating one of Southern California's most competitive and dynamic housing markets.SALES PERFORMANCERegina Chen closed 14 transaction sides totaling more than $18 million over the past 12 months and has completed over 170 career transactions representing more than $120 million in sales. Backed by more than 100 five-star reviews, she has earned RealTrends America's Best recognition, Top Agent on Zillow honors, and multiple international production awards.For clients searching for the best real estate agent in Irvine, CA , Chen offers proven results and specialized expertise in relocations, trade-up properties, and school-oriented home searches.SPECIALTIES- Residential resale transactions across Irvine's master-planned communities- Buyer representation in competitive multiple-offer environments- Seller-side marketing and pricing strategy for Irvine properties- Orange County residential real estatePROS- Centrally located Irvine office offering direct, local access to clients- Full-service representation covering both buyer and seller needs- Hands-on, principal-led approach ensuring direct client communication- Deep familiarity with Irvine's neighborhood-level market dynamics- Accessible via direct phone line for consultations and inquiriesCONS- Smaller, principal-led practice may mean limited availability during high-demand periods- Less visible national brand affiliation compared to agents at large franchise brokerages#2: RONNIE AND CYRENA - BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CALIFORNIA PROPERTIESAddress: 18600 MacArthur Blvd Suite 150, Irvine, CA 92612Phone: 949-554-9198Website: ronnieandcyrena.comRonnie and Cyrena are a well-regarded luxury real estate team operating under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties banner. Known for their comprehensive concierge-style approach, they manage everything from staging and repairs to packing and moving, creating a hands-off experience particularly appealing to sellers. Their specialties include luxury properties, sports and entertainment clientele, relocation, and concierge services, and they serve Irvine alongside surrounding coastal communities.Pros- Offers extensive concierge services, including managing staging, repairs, and packing- Strong team structure that provides a hands-off, seamless experience for sellers- Access to a broad network with multilingual capabilitiesCons- Primary office and heavy focus are based in a neighboring coastal city, which may dilute their hyper-local Irvine focus- Focuses heavily on the luxury market, which might not cater to entry-level buyers#3: DEBBIE SAGORIN - COLDWELL BANKER REALTYAddress: 6833 Quail Hill Parkway, Irvine, CA 92603Phone: 949-537-2079Website: sagorin.comDebbie Sagorin is a veteran agent deeply rooted in the Irvine community, operating from Coldwell Banker Realty's Quail Hill office. She is widely respected for her neighborhood-level knowledge across some of Irvine's most desirable areas. Her specialties span luxury home marketing, negotiation, buyer representation, smart home certification, and short sales and foreclosures. She works alongside her husband as part of a dedicated family team.Pros- Holds multiple advanced real estate certifications, including negotiation and luxury home marketing- Deep personal and professional roots in Irvine, offering exceptional neighborhood-level knowledge- Works alongside her husband as part of a dedicated support team, ensuring responsive client serviceCons- Operates as a smaller family team rather than a massive corporate real estate group, which may limit bandwidth during peak market times- Maintains dual office locations, splitting some of her professional presence with a neighboring coastal city#4: MICHAEL MEI - KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY IRVINEAddress: 4010 Barranca Pkwy Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92604Phone: 949-285-7818Website: mmgroupoc.comMichael Mei leads the Michael Mei Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Realty Irvine, drawing on an extensive corporate background in business development and sales. His practice emphasizes real estate as a wealth-building vehicle, serving everyone from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors acquiring income properties. His specialties include negotiation, short sales, investment properties, and wealth building.Pros- Brings extensive corporate negotiation experience to real estate transactions- Leads a well-structured team capable of handling a high volume of buyers and sellers- Strong focus on real estate as an investment and wealth-building toolCons- High-volume team structure means clients might not always work directly with the lead agent- Heavy emphasis on investment properties might not align with clients looking for purely lifestyle-driven home purchases#5: CATHY HANEY - FIRST TEAM REAL ESTATEAddress: 4040 Barranca Pkwy #100, Irvine, CA 92604Phone: 714-404-1450Website: cathyhaney.firstteam.comCathy Haney is a veteran broker associate with First Team Real Estate, bringing a distinctive background in finance, lending, and operational analysis to her Irvine practice. Holding an advanced business degree and a Broker Associate license, she leverages deep analytical skills to help clients navigate complex market conditions. Her specialties include foreclosures, short sales, fast property sales, and full buyer and seller representation.Pros- Possesses an exceptionally strong financial background, including an advanced business degree and experience in the lending industry- Extensive local real estate experience provides a deep historical understanding of the Irvine market- Holds a Broker Associate license, indicating a higher level of real estate education and qualification than a standard agentCons- Operates primarily as an individual agent, which may mean fewer support staff compared to large real estate teams- Her digital footprint and online marketing presence appear less modernized compared to newer, tech-focused teamsHOW THE TOP IRVINE REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents evaluated here bring genuine strengths to the Irvine market, but they differ meaningfully in structure, specialization, and positioning.Ronnie and Cyrena deliver a luxury concierge experience backed by a major national brand, though their coastal focus extends well beyond Irvine proper. Debbie Sagorin offers deeply rooted neighborhood expertise and advanced certifications, operating as a smaller family-driven practice. Michael Mei's team-based, investment-oriented model appeals to wealth-focused buyers and high-volume sellers, while Cathy Haney's financial and analytical background provides a distinctive edge for clients navigating complex transactions.Regina Chen distinguishes herself by combining a centrally located Irvine office, principal-led client communication, and a full-service practice that covers the breadth of Irvine's residential market — a balanced profile that no single competitor matches across all evaluation categories.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR IRVINE REAL ESTATERegina Chen is the clear choice for Irvine real estate because she combines direct, principal-led service with broad expertise across the city's residential market. Her office on Culver Drive places her in the heart of Irvine, giving her convenient access to the master-planned communities and neighborhood-level market conditions that influence property values, pricing strategies, and buyer demand.Chen provides full-service representation for both buyers and sellers rather than concentrating primarily on one niche. Buyers benefit from hands-on guidance in competitive multiple-offer situations, while sellers receive support with pricing, property preparation, marketing, negotiation, and closing. Clients also work directly with Chen throughout the process, providing a level of accessibility that can be harder to maintain within a large, high-volume team.This balance of local presence, direct communication, buyer and seller expertise, and comprehensive transaction support makes Regina Chen the most complete choice for Irvine-area clients in 2026.Regina Chen is available at 714-866-9166 or https://reginachengroup.com . The office is located at 15333 Culver Drive, Irvine, CA 92604.

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