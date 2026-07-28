Statewide trout stocking highlights for August 2026

Alturas Lake – 1,740 Rainbow Trout. This alpine lake is located in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The lake is approximately 21 miles south of Stanley and 30 miles northwest of Ketchum.

Bayhorse Lake – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake. Bayhorse and Little Bayhorse lakes are connected by a mile long hiking trail. Both lakes offer primitive campsites and a scenic escape from summer heat.

Cape Horn Lake #1 – 240 Rainbow Trout. This is the larger of two picturesque lakes endowed with fish, lily pads and frogs. Especially well-suited to float tubes or a small boat, this lake offers limited shoreline access. The area is good for wildlife viewing and is Stop 20 on the Idaho Birding Trail. Camping is available at nearby Forest Service sites. No facilities are available here.

Hayden Creek Pond – 800 Rainbow Trout. This is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Little Bayhorse Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake. Bayhorse and Little Bayhorse lakes are connected by a mile long hiking trail. Both lakes offer primitive campsites and a scenic escape from summer heat.

Meadow Lake – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. At over 9,100 feet in elevation, this is the highest mountain lake you can drive to in the Salmon Region. The snow-melt lake is a beautiful setting for a fishing and camping weekend with unique wildlife viewing opportunities. A Forest Service campground next to the lake offers a stunning view of the surrounding Lemhi Mountains.

Salmon River – Fish will be stocked as follows:

Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs – 400 Rainbow Trout

Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley – 200 Rainbow Trout

Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge – 800 Rainbow Trout

Sawtooth Kids Pond – 200 Rainbow Trout. This public fishing pond is located at Sawtooth Fish Hatchery. Fishing tackle is available, if needed. Inquire with hatchery staff about loaner tackle to catch rainbow trout from this well stocked pond.

Stanley Lake – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. Here is a large mountain lake you can drive to. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking views of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great camping, fishing, and places for kids to explore nature.

Valley Creek – 500 Rainbow Trout. Take a break from the Salmon River and try fishing this creek that offers astonishing views in every direction!

Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #1 – 240 Rainbow Trout. As part of a stream habitat restoration project, this pond was merged with a pool to the north with better access. There are several Forest Service campgrounds within a few miles. Historical sites, wildlife viewing, and extensive trails make this area an adventure destination.

Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #4 – 240 Rainbow Trout. This is the northernmost of several ponds along the Yankee Fork that have been historically stocked for anglers. Services are limited.