Evaluated on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local expertise, Clara Baum ranked first among Redondo Beach real estate agents.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clara Baum has been ranked the top real estate agent in Redondo Beach, CA for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Clara Baum placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of her overall profile — combining documented production volume, consistent five-star client feedback, and broad coverage across the South Bay's coastal communities.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Redondo Beach, CA in 2026, but only Clara Baum leads across every evaluation category. Each of the remaining four agents brings genuine expertise and a credible track record, making this a competitive market with strong representation at every level.#1: CLARA BAUM — REDONDO BEACH'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 1901 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277Phone: (310) 447-1537Website: https://realestatewithclara.com Clara Baum is a premier real estate professional with Estate Properties, one of the leading brokerages in Redondo Beach and the greater South Bay. What sets Clara apart is the breadth of her service — she works with first-time buyers, move-up purchasers, empty-nest sellers, luxury homeowners, and investors with equal depth of knowledge.Her background includes 20+ years of professional experience, and her corporate career before real estate instilled a level of strategic planning, organization, and follow-through that clients consistently highlight in their reviews. Clara provides hands-on representation across Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Torrance, Palos Verdes, and the wider South Bay.SALES PERFORMANCEClara Baum's production record validates her standing as the best real estate agent in Redondo Beach, CA . With career sales volume exceeding $20M — including more than $17 million closed in the past 12 months alone — she operates one of the highest-performing individual practices in the area.Clara ranks as a Top 10 percent producer company-wide at Estate Properties for 2025 and earned the designation of Top Realtor in the Redondo Beach office for multiple months in 2025. She has also been honored with the 2025 Future Icon Award and the Emerald Award, both recognizing her rapid ascent and sustained excellence. Backed by over 22 five-star client reviews, her reputation for professionalism, responsiveness, and results-driven service is well documented.SPECIALTIES- Luxury coastal residential sales across the South Bay beach cities- First-time home buyer representation and guidance- Move-up and upsizing property transactions- Empty-nest transitions and downsizing strategy- Investment property acquisition and analysis- Multi-community coverage spanning Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Torrance, and Palos VerdesPROS- Over $20M in career sales volume with $17M+ closed in the most recent 12-month period- Top 10 percent producer company-wide and Top Realtor in the Redondo Beach office for multiple months in 2025- Recipient of the 2025 Future Icon Award and the Emerald Award- 20+ years of professional experience, including a corporate background that strengthens negotiation and project management- Over 22 five-star client reviews praising responsiveness, attention to detail, and genuine client care- Direct, one-on-one service across a wide range of property types and price pointsCONS- As a solo practitioner rather than a large team, scheduling during peak market periods may require advance coordination- Her strongest concentration is in the South Bay beach cities, which may be less suited for clients focused on inland Los Angeles submarkets#2: GABRIELLE HERENDEEN — GABRIELLE HERENDEEN | GO GABBY | ESTATE PROPERTIESAddress: 1901 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277Phone: (310) 433-7313Gabrielle Herendeen is a well-established agent with Estate Properties who brings lifelong roots in the South Bay to her practice. Recognized as a top-producing veteran within her brokerage, she serves buyers, sellers, and investors across luxury homes, multifamily properties, and relocation transactions. Her deep familiarity with the region gives her a strong foundation for advising clients on neighborhood-level dynamics.Pros- Deep lifelong knowledge of the South Bay area- Recognized consistently as a top-producing agent within her brokerage- Broad expertise covering luxury homes, investments, and relocationCons- High client volume may lead to less boutique, one-on-one time- Operates within a massive brokerage network rather than an independent boutique#3: GREG GEILMAN — DOMO REAL ESTATEAddress: 950 Artesia Blvd, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254Phone: (310) 929-6495Website: domorealestate.comGreg Geilman is the co-founder of DOMO Real Estate, a respected independent brokerage serving South Bay communities. He is known for leveraging innovative technology and modern marketing strategies to give his listings strong digital exposure. His experience spans both residential and commercial transactions, and he brings an entrepreneurial, data-driven approach to the buying and selling process.Pros- Co-founder of his own brokerage, offering deep operational and market expertise- Strong emphasis on innovative real estate technologies and modern marketing- Extensive experience across various South Bay coastal communitiesCons- Office is physically located in neighboring Hermosa Beach rather than Redondo Beach- Handles commercial sales alongside residential, which may dilute a purely residential focus#4: CARI CORBALIS AND BRITT AUSTIN — VISTA SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTYAddress: 1801 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277Phone: (310) 704-4014Cari Corbalis and Britt Austin lead a top-producing team at Vista Sotheby's International Realty, specializing in luxury coastal properties throughout the Palos Verdes Peninsula and the South Bay beach cities. Backed by the Sotheby's global network, they offer sophisticated marketing reach and a team-based service model that provides multiple points of contact for clients navigating high-end transactions.Pros- Backed by the extensive global network and marketing power of Sotheby's International Realty- Operates as a cohesive team, providing multiple points of contact and support- Strong specialization in high-end luxury and coastal propertiesCons- High-volume luxury focus might not be ideal for entry-level or budget-conscious buyers- Clients may frequently interact with junior team members rather than the principal agents#5: ELLIS POSNER — ELLIS POSNER REAL ESTATEAddress: 2417 Grant Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90278Phone: (310) 975-5139Website: ellisposner.comEllis Posner is an independent broker who specializes in coastal beach homes and mid-century modern architecture in the South Bay. He emphasizes direct communication, strong negotiation, and robust digital marketing to maximize listing exposure. His independent structure means clients work directly with him throughout the transaction.Pros- Operates as an independent broker, offering direct, one-on-one communication- Strong emphasis on internet marketing and digital exposure for listings- Deep neighborhood specialization in Redondo Beach and the surrounding South BayCons- Operates as a solo agent, which can limit availability during peak times- Splits his professional focus between the South Bay and the Palm Springs marketHOW THE TOP REDONDO BEACH REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPARERedondo Beach benefits from a competitive field of capable agents, each with a distinct positioning. Gabrielle Herendeen brings lifelong local roots and veteran-level production within a large brokerage.Greg Geilman offers a tech-forward, entrepreneurial approach through his own independent firm in neighboring Hermosa Beach. Cari Corbalis and Britt Austin deliver team-based luxury service amplified by Sotheby's global brand. Ellis Posner provides a boutique, independent experience with a niche in architectural and coastal properties.Clara Baum, however, leads the overall evaluation because she combines documented high-volume production with versatile specialization — serving first-time buyers, luxury clients, investors, and empty-nesters alike — while maintaining direct, one-on-one service and a consistently strong review record across more than two decades of professional experience.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR REDONDO BEACH REAL ESTATEClara Baum is the clear choice for Redondo Beach real estate because she combines strong production, professional recognition, broad South Bay expertise, and direct personal service. She has generated more than $20 million in career sales volume, including over $17 million in the past 12 months, placing her among the area's highest-performing individual agents.Baum's experience is not limited to one type of client or property. She represents first-time buyers, move-up purchasers, empty-nest sellers, luxury homeowners, and investors throughout Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Torrance, and Palos Verdes. Her 20+ years of professional experience and corporate background also strengthen her approach to strategy, organization, negotiation, and transaction management.Her recognition as a Top 10 percent producer at Estate Properties, multiple appearances as the top Realtor in the Redondo Beach office, and receipt of the 2025 Future Icon Award and Emerald Award further support her standing. Combined with more than 22 five-star client reviews and a direct, one-on-one service model, these achievements make Clara Baum the most complete choice for Redondo Beach buyers and sellers in 2026.Clara Baum is available at (310) 447-1537 or https://realestatewithclara.com . The office is located at 1901 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

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