Public Meeting Cancellation Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
CANCELLATION
Notice is hereby given that Board of Garrett County Commissioners will not hold its Public Meeting on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, as previously announced.
The next Board of County Commissioner Public Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Garrett County Courthouse.
Please contact me if you have any questions.
By Order of the Board,
Kevin G. Null
County Administrator
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