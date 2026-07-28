NYSDEC, EPA, and NYSDOH Expand Community Outreach During Ongoing Radiological Investigation

Media Availability Today: 1 p.m. - Calvin K. Richards Senior/Youth Activity Center

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in cooperation with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), continue to expand fieldwork and community outreach as part of the ongoing radiological investigation in Niagara and Erie counties.

To help provide more opportunities to address property owners’ questions and concerns, EPA, NYSDEC, and NYSDOH have increased opportunities for the public to speak directly with agency representatives, ask questions about the investigation, and learn what to expect if work is conducted on their property.

Joint agency teams are continuing door-to-door outreach to request property access, explain the fieldwork process, and answer residents’ questions. More than 300 property owners have signed access agreements, allowing teams to conduct radiological surveys and determine whether more detailed investigation is needed.

Teams have surveyed hundreds of properties and other locations throughout the areas of interest. After each survey, NYSDEC and EPA specialists review the results along with conditions specific to the property. For many properties, that review has determined that no additional investigation is needed. Where results warrant a closer look, the agencies contact the property owner to arrange more detailed surveys or sampling.

Residents can also speak with agency representatives through a public hotline at (518) 712-8279 available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Calls received outside those hours will be returned as soon as possible.

Beginning this Thursday, agency representatives will also drop-in sessions at the Town of Niagara’s community center. Residents can ask questions and learn more about the property access and survey process.

Calvin K. Richards Senior/Youth Activity Center, Veteran’s Memorial Community Park, 7000 Joe Rotella Way, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

Thursday, July 30, 3 to 7 p.m.

Monday, August 3, 3 to 7 p.m.

Monday, August 10, 3 to 7 p.m.

Additional information, including the July 20 meeting presentation, is available at the NECRA webpage, and resources including fact sheets, investigation updates, and answers to frequently asked questions will be posted soon. Residents can sign up for Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment email updates through the webpage.

EPA, NYSDEC, and NYSDOH will continue coordinating with property owners, local officials and community members as fieldwork progresses. Residents in the areas of interest who have not yet submitted a property access agreement can contact [email protected] or call (518) 712-8279 for assistance.