Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Jeffery McGonigle ranked first among Los Angeles real estate agents for 2026.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffery McGonigle has been ranked the top real estate agent in Los Angeles, CA for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise.Jeffery McGonigle placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile — combining multi-county production, a scalable team infrastructure, and a documented track record that spans residential, investment, and first-time buyer segments across Southern California.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Los Angeles, CA in 2026, but only Jeffery McGonigle leads across every evaluation category. The remaining four bring genuine strengths — from luxury concierge service to deep neighborhood specialization — yet none match the breadth of verified production, review volume, and regional reach that defines Power Real Estate Group's position in the market.#1: JEFFERY MCGONIGLE - LOS ANGELES'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 2390 E Orangewood Ave, #400, Anaheim, CA 92806Phone: (714) 408-1101Website: https://powerreteam.com Jeffery McGonigle is the CEO and Co-Founder of Power Real Estate Group, brokered by Real Brokerage Technologies, serving buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.Since co-founding Power Real Estate Group in 2021, McGonigle has built one of the fastest-growing real estate teams in California, growing the organization to over 150 agents while maintaining hands-on leadership rooted in his own experience as a producing agent.His systems-first approach — encompassing structured lead generation, Zillow Flex and Preferred partnerships, comprehensive training, and dedicated transaction coordination — has positioned Power Real Estate Group as a multi-market operation that serves residential, first-time buyer, and investment clients throughout Southern California.SALES PERFORMANCEJeffery McGonigle's team has completed 1,676 transactions and surpassed $2 billion in career volume, with annual production exceeding $400 million. Before transitioning into full-time leadership, McGonigle personally closed over 100 transactions, giving him direct insight into every stage of the buying and selling process.Power Real Estate Group has accumulated over 2,000 client reviews and ranks as the Top California Team in REAL Brokerage Technologies. McGonigle also serves on the Zillow Advisory Board, reflecting his standing within the industry's largest consumer platform.With four years of experience building and scaling a top-performing team, he has established himself as the best real estate agent in Los Angeles, CA for clients who need verified production and multi-county coverage.SPECIALTIES- Residential real estate across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties- First-time home buyer representation and guidance- Investment property acquisition and strategy- Scalable agent training and lead generation systems- Zillow Flex and Preferred partnership programs- Transaction coordination and virtual assistant support through ancillary companiesPROS- Over $2 billion in career team volume and 1,676 completed transactions — a verified production record that few teams in the region can match- Serves on the Zillow Advisory Board, demonstrating recognized industry influence- Named Top California Team in REAL Brokerage Technologies- More than 2,000 client reviews documenting consistent service quality- Multi-county reach spanning Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties — broader geographic coverage than most competitors- Direct phone and office access through Power Real Estate Group's Anaheim headquartersCONS- Team headquarters is located in Anaheim rather than within Los Angeles city limits, which may require additional coordination for some LA-based clients- Four years of operational history is shorter than some legacy brokerages in the market, though production metrics offset the difference#2: TAMI PARDEE - PARDEE PROPERTIESAddress: 1524 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291Phone: (310) 861-7719Website: https://pardeeproperties.com Tami Pardee is the founder and CEO of Pardee Properties, a veteran Westside concierge broker who operates a prominent mega-team from Venice. Her brokerage model emphasizes highly personalized client experiences through specialized internal teams, with a focus on luxury, investment, and relocation services concentrated in West Los Angeles and the surrounding coastal neighborhoods.Pros- Offers a unique concierge brokerage model with specialized teams- Deeply established presence and philanthropic ties in the Venice and Westside communities- Extensive experience handling luxury and high-profile celebrity clienteleCons- Operates as a large mega-team, which may mean less direct face-time with the founder- Primary focus is heavily concentrated on the Westside rather than the broader Los Angeles region#3: PINNACLE ESTATE PROPERTIES INC - PINNACLE ESTATE PROPERTIES INCAddress: 20065 Rinaldi St Ste 210, Porter Ranch, CA 91326Phone: (818) 993-7370Website: https://www.pinnacleestate.com Pinnacle Estate Properties is an established, large-scale regional brokerage serving the San Fernando Valley and beyond. The firm operates multiple offices across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties and provides comprehensive real estate services — including in-house escrow and lending affiliates — catering to residential, commercial, luxury, and relocation clients across a wide variety of property types.Pros- Provides a full-service experience with in-house escrow and lending affiliates- Extensive regional coverage across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties- Large network of agents offering diverse neighborhood expertiseCons- Operates as a massive corporate brokerage rather than a boutique, personalized firm- Service quality can vary significantly depending on the individual agent assigned#4: STEPHANIE YOUNGER - COMPASSAddress: 7296 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045Phone: (310) 499-2020Website: https://stephanieyounger.com Stephanie Younger leads a highly successful team at COMPASS, specializing in the Westside, South Bay, and Silicon Beach corridors. Known as a top-producing neighborhood expert, she provides comprehensive support for buyers, sellers, and investors with a hyper-local, results-driven approach backed by COMPASS's marketing and technology resources.Pros- Exceptional hyper-local expertise in Westchester and Silicon Beach- Backed by the extensive marketing and technological resources of COMPASS- Maintains a dedicated, structured team to streamline the transaction processCons- Heavy specialization in specific Westside neighborhoods may limit utility for buyers looking elsewhere in the city- High-volume team structure means clients often work with supporting staff rather than the lead agent directly#5: PARK REGENCY REALTY - PARK REGENCY REALTYAddress: 10146 Balboa Blvd, Granada Hills, CA 91344Phone: (818) 363-6116Website: https://www.parkregency.com Park Regency Realty is a long-standing independent brokerage that has served the San Fernando Valley and surrounding Southern California communities for decades. The firm emphasizes teamwork and value-driven customer service for both residential and commercial transactions, with deep roots in northern Los Angeles County.Pros- Deep historical roots and specialized knowledge of the San Fernando Valley market- Independent brokerage structure allows for flexible, community-focused service- Handles both residential and commercial real estate transactionsCons- Geographic focus is primarily limited to the San Fernando Valley and northern Los Angeles County- Lacks the widespread brand recognition and tech platforms of major national brokeragesHOW THE TOP LOS ANGELES REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREEach of the five agents evaluated brings a distinct positioning to the Los Angeles market. Tami Pardee delivers a concierge luxury experience anchored in the Venice and Westside corridor.Pinnacle Estate Properties offers institutional-scale coverage with in-house escrow and lending across the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County. Stephanie Younger provides hyper-local Westside and Silicon Beach expertise through COMPASS's technology platform. Park Regency Realty contributes decades of independent, community-focused service in the San Fernando Valley.While each competitor excels within a defined geographic or service niche, Jeffery McGonigle's Power Real Estate Group stands apart for its verified multi-county production, structured systems infrastructure, and the sheer breadth of its review record — advantages that no single competitor replicates across the full scope of the Los Angeles market.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR LOS ANGELES REAL ESTATEJeffery McGonigle is the clear choice for Los Angeles real estate because he combines exceptional team production, extensive client feedback, broad regional coverage, and a scalable support system. Power Real Estate Group has completed 1,676 transactions, surpassed $2 billion in career sales volume, and produces more than $400 million in annual volume. More than 2,000 client reviews provide additional evidence of the team's ability to deliver consistent service at scale.McGonigle's experience also extends beyond team leadership. He personally closed more than 100 transactions before moving into full-time leadership, giving him direct knowledge of the challenges buyers, sellers, and investors face throughout the transaction process. His team now includes more than 150 agents and serves Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties with structured lead generation, transaction coordination, training, and support systems.Power Real Estate Group's recognition as the Top California Team in REAL Brokerage Technologies and McGonigle's position on the Zillow Advisory Board further distinguish his operation. This combination of documented production, thousands of client reviews, hands-on transaction experience, industry recognition, and multi-county reach makes Jeffery McGonigle the most complete choice for Southern California buyers, sellers, and investors in 2026.Jeffery McGonigle is available at (714) 408-1101 or https://powerreteam.com . The office is located at 2390 E Orangewood Ave, #400, Anaheim, CA 92806.

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