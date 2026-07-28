Service Credit Union becomes the third Founding Partner of the New England Chapter of Folds of Honor

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folds of Honor New England is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Service Credit Union, which joins the chapter as a full founding partner alongside Dane Street and AON. This partnership reflects Service Credit Union’s deep and ongoing commitment to first responders, law enforcement, public safety professionals, and the families who stand behind them.As part of this founding commitment, Service Credit Union will fund annual Folds of Honor scholarships specifically dedicated to first responder families across New England. The scholarships will honor the law enforcement and public safety professionals, including unions that Service Credit Union proudly serves, including PFFNH, Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire; PFFM, Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts; MASSCOP, Massachusetts Coalition of Police; SPAM, State Police Association of Massachusetts; and NHSTA, New Hampshire State Troopers Association.Founded in 1957, Service Credit Union has grown to become the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with a long-standing mission of improving the financial well-being of those who serve, protect, and strengthen our communities. With branches across New England and on U.S. military installations overseas, Service Credit Union has built its legacy around supporting service members, veterans, first responders, and their families through meaningful financial solutions, community partnerships, and direct impact.“First responders show up for our communities every day, often in the most difficult moments, and we believe their families deserve to feel that same level of support in return,” said Jaime Yates, AVP of Community Development at Service Credit Union. “This partnership with Folds of Honor New England allows us to take our commitment beyond words and turn it into meaningful, lasting action. By funding annual scholarships in honor of the public safety unions we proudly serve, we are helping create educational opportunities for the spouses and children of those who have sacrificed so much for our communities.”Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided life-changing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military service members, and since 2022, to the families of first responders. Service Credit Union’s partnership marks one of the chapter’s most significant commitments since its May 2024 inception and expands the organization’s ability to serve first responder communities across New England.“Welcoming Service Credit Union as a founding partner is a tremendous moment for our chapter,” said Robbie Zalzneck, Chapter Director, Folds of Honor New England. “Their dedication to New England’s law enforcement and public safety community aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership will fuel opportunity, hope, and a brighter future for the families of those who serve on the front lines.”For the 2025/2026 academic year, 14 scholarships were awarded to New England first responder families. With this partnership, Folds of Honor New England will continue to expand the number of available scholarships and deepen its impact across the region. Each scholarship will assist a qualified recipient pursuing any level of education or a skilled-trade pathway.About Service Credit UnionFounded in 1957, Service Credit Union is New Hampshire's largest credit union, serving more than 350,000 members across New England, on U.S. Military installations overseas, and around the world. With a mission rooted in service, the credit union is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of its members, including military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families. Service Credit Union offers a full suite of financial products and services, guided by a commitment to integrity, community support, and putting people over profits. For more information, visit servicecu.org About Folds of HonorFolds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.For more information about Folds of Honor visit our website at newengland.foldsofhonor.org or contact Robbie Zalzneck at FOHNewEngland@gmail.com.

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