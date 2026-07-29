NOBIGGIE LAUNCHES 'NOBIGGIE NEIGHBORS,' BRINGING SPARKLE TO CHILDHOOD MOMENTS AND CELEBRATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

NEW YORK CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoBiggie , the parent‑founded, kid‑powered juicy sparkling drink brand that debuted in May, just launched NoBiggie Neighbors , a national grassroots program introducing the brand in the places where kids actually discover what they love — playgrounds, block parties, sports tournaments, and backyard gatherings. Piloted on Instagram earlier this month, the program invites hosts to apply to stock NoBiggie Party Packs at their events. Approved hosts receive free or discounted product delivered to their door.NoBiggie is built on a simple belief: the little moments are actually the big ones. NoBiggie Neighbors extends that philosophy beyond the fridge and into the environments where kids fall in love with products: moments of play, connection, and community. Instead of handing out cans to strangers on street corners or in grocery aisles, NoBiggie is showing up amongst friends and neighbors — where childhood actually happens.“Families don’t fall in love with products in grocery aisles,” said Ali Weiss, Co‑Founder & CEO of NoBiggie. “They discover and fall in love with them through experiences. NoBiggie Neighbors brings our brand into those real-life moments where connection naturally happens.”A Different Kind of Beverage LaunchWhile most beverage startups race into retail or rely on paid sampling, NoBiggie is taking a different path: building discovery through real‑world relationships.The brand’s founders, Weiss (former CMO of Glossier) and Aytunc Atabek (former VP Product & R&D at Vita Coco), believe context is part of the product. A drink discovered after a soccer game means something different than a drink spotted on a shelf. NoBiggie Neighbors is designed for those meaningful moments.Mini Cans for Big PersonalitiesNoBiggie’s signature 7.5oz mini cans are intentionally sized for kids and packed with personality:Familiar yet interesting flavors: Apple Kiwi, Cherry Berry, Clementine Lemon, Strawberry WatermelonJuicy carbonation kids craveBright, bold colors that pop in any coolerPlayful dares and interactive games printed right on the cansNo added sugar and nothing artificial — just juice, bubbles, and waterA Community‑Powered Approach to DiscoveryThrough NoBiggie Neighbors, event hosts can receive free or discounted product to keep kids refreshed and parents feeling good about what they’re serving. The process is intentionally simple:Apply: Fill out a short form at nobiggieplease.com/pages/neighborsGet NoBiggie: Approved hosts receive Party PacksShare the Fun: Hosts get a custom 15% discount code for friends and familySince quietly opening early applications, NoBiggie Neighbors has already supported events across 10+ states, with new hosts joining daily. As the program expands, NoBiggie plans to build an always‑on network of families, coaches, and hosts who introduce the brand through meaningful gatherings, reinforcing the belief that community is an outcome, not a strategy.NoBiggie is available at www.nobiggieplease.com , Amazon, TikTok Shop, select retailers, and across play spaces where families build lasting memories. Hosts interested in having NoBiggie at their upcoming gatherings can connect with the team on Instagram or visit www.nobiggieplease.com About NoBiggieNoBiggie is a kids’ beverage brand reimagining everyday treats. Founded by Ali Weiss, former Chief Marketing Officer of Glossier, and Aytunc Atabek, former Vice President at Vita Coco, NoBiggie creates juicy sparkling drinks made with real fruit juices and purées, designed for kids and loved by all. With up to 5g of naturally occurring sugar, no added sweeteners or dyes, and served in grabby, patterned 7.5oz aluminum cans, NoBiggie delivers a clean-label, lower-sugar alternative to traditional juice and soda options. Available in interactive four-packs, NoBiggie blends flavor, fizz, and play to bring more sparkle to everyday moments. Learn more at nobiggieplease.com.

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